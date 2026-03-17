The Colliding AI-Energy-Carbon Management Trilemma in the Age of Physical and Digital Infrastructure

NVIDIA, Microsoft, Occidental, SLB, XGS Energy, and Fugro at the SFLCT-convened panel; SFLCT co-moderators Fernando C. Hernandez (second from left) and Yosmel Sanchez (far right) SFLCT event featuring Baker Hughes, Rystad Energy, and Siemens, moderated by SFLCT’s Fernando C. Hernandez (left)

At the 2026 American Data Centers Forum, SFLCT brings a frontline low-carbon energy systems perspective as compute places AI-Energy-Carbon Management at the forefront of the digital economy” — Fernando C. Hernandez, SFLCT Chairman of the Board

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As compute capacity transitions from digital utility to a national security asset, the AI-Energy-Carbon Management trilemma has emerged as a constraint and nexus shaping global AI infrastructure. In response, the Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT) convened discussions in 2025 with Microsoft, NVIDIA, Siemens, Occidental, and Baker Hughes, coining the trilemma term through these convenings and institutional experience.

In 2026, this AI push continues at the upcoming American Data Centers Forum in April, where SFLCT serves as a Supporting Organization, bridging energy and carbon management with the compute economy. Google is backing Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) to support low-carbon compute through natural gas paired with carbon capture in Illinois and is slated to speak at this forum. The SFLCT’s track record includes helping shape South America’s first CCS law sanctioned by Brazil’s President and providing a low-carbon energy systems vantage point as AI infrastructure scales, while retaining its social license to operate.

The AI-Energy-Carbon nexus is reinforced by NVIDIA’s trillion-dollar market capitalization, positioning compute as a strategic industrial asset. Additionally, Microsoft’s participation as a panelist and its engagement alongside SLB with the ecosystem linked to Norway’s Northern Lights project (operated by major energy companies) demonstrate how hyperscale firms are pairing compute with carbon management. Microsoft’s Azure cloud provides the digital infrastructure supporting SLB’s subsurface solutions and Northern Lights’ CCS workflows, enabling modeling, data orchestration, and coordination across the operational value chain.

Notably, as geology fuels digital growth via natural gas and other energy sources, the cloud provides the intelligence required to neutralize CO2 emissions from the physical systems that sustain it. This is further cemented by XGS Energy’s geothermal agreement with Meta to support its data centers in the U.S., illustrating how firm, low-carbon baseload energy supports AI infrastructure at scale. In this context, geology is emerging as critical infrastructure for AI systems (whether through CCS or geothermal).

The same logic applies to Occidental; the company is advancing its Direct Air Capture (DAC) program through STRATOS in Texas, with operations expected in 2026 and designed to remove and sequester a six-figure sum of metric tons of CO2 annually. Fugro’s presence on the panel, coupled with its subsurface and carbon capture expertise, reinforces this convergence.

Separately, SFLCT convened additional discussions on AI-Energy-Carbon Management, including an event titled “How AI Is Reshaping the Future of Energy and Carbon Capture,” hosted at Equinor’s office in 2025. The discussion (shown in the second image) brought together practitioners across digital systems, energy, and carbon management, with speakers from Siemens, Baker Hughes, and Rystad Energy, and the session was moderated by SFLCT Chairman of the Board, Fernando C. Hernandez.

The event examined how the digital economy confronted physical constraints across molecules, electrons, geology, and emissions. This occurred just before Chevron announced its project in Texas’ Permian Basin to support AI infrastructure through natural gas paired with CCS. This demonstrates how SFLCT advances industry dialogue while anticipating market developments.

Looking ahead to 2026, these developments frame the upcoming American Data Centers Forum in April. SFLCT will continue to operationalize its AI-Energy-Carbon Management nexus, ensuring that dialogue moves beyond commentary to address the digital and physical realities and tail risks of the trillion-dollar compute economy. Hernandez concluded, “At the 2026 American Data Centers Forum, SFLCT brings a frontline low-carbon energy systems perspective as compute places this nexus at the forefront of the digital economy.”

***Publishing note: The views expressed are those of the SFLCT, a federally recognized U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and do not necessarily reflect the positions of any organizations referenced outside of SFLCT. This information is shared for educational, community-impact, and non-commercial purposes. No endorsement is implied. This publication aligns with SFLCT’s federally exempt status.***

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