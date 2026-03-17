JACKSON CULP AND THE COMPANY DROP DEBUT ALBUM 'WHAT HAPPENED TO SKULL BOY?' AND NEW RADIO SINGLE 'DOWN HONEY'

Jackson Culp built "What Happened to the Skull Boy?" from the ground up; every note, every instrument, every production decision on the debut album and current radio single "Down Honey" was executed solo at his West Monroe, Louisiana studio. Photo/Hays Porter Frontman Culp and bassist Rex Bolls visit LA 105.3 FM's morning show with Big Jim and Troy The Mailman on March 10, 2026, to discuss the debut album and current single. Featuring Culp on vocals and guitar, Rex Bolls on bass, and Nate Bolls on drums, Jackson Culp and the Company are taking vampire rock on the road this spring with tour dates in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas.

Vampire Rock Emerges from the Louisiana Bayou. The Cinematic and Deeply Personal Debut is Already Earning Regional Radio and Press Attention.

Writing, producing, and recording entirely from his Louisiana studio, Jackson builds a world where eerie beauty and emotional truth collide — a space that feels cinematic and deeply personal.” — Green Street Monster Fest 2025 with Grammy-nominated Bowling for Soup

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the shadowy corners of Northeast Louisiana, Jackson Culp and the Company conjure a sound they call vampire rock, a genre frontman Culp coined that feels less like a label and more like an invitation to step inside a strange, cinematic world somewhere between the fog rolling off a Louisiana bayou and the neon glow of a late-night dive bar. Their music moves with a dark, swampy pulse where gritty rock guitars drift through hazy synths and hypnotic melodies that curl around you.The gothic snarl of the Misfits is there. So is the desert swagger of Queens of the Stone Age, the shadow-soaked storytelling of Nick Cave, the sleek cool of the Arctic Monkeys, the nocturnal moodiness of the Neighbourhood, and the psychedelic shimmer of Tame Impala.Yet vampire rock is more than its influences. It is Louisiana after dark. Spanish moss hanging like curtains. The music feels haunted but playful, seductive but dangerous. At the center of all of it is "WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SKULL BOY?," Culp's debut album, released in January 2026, is already earning regional broadcast attention from LA 105.3 FM radio, the Ouachita Citizen newspaper, FOX 14 KARD/KTVE NBC 10 , NPR affiliate KEDM 90.3, News Star and more.Since the 2023 EP "Everyone's Favorite Vampire," Culp and the Company have amassed over 375,000 YouTube views, 100,000 TikTok likes, and 75,000 streams – momentum that has carried into "What Happened to the Skull Boy?," which has already surpassed 10,000 streams. The record took 24 months to build from the ground up, and every note, every instrument, every production decision, every mix, and every master was executed by Culp alone at his personal studio in West Monroe. He did not bring in outside hands nor compromise the vision. The result is one of the most self-contained and singular rock records to emerge from this region in recent memory, a seven-track collection that examines a mysterious persona who enters an arrangement he does not fully understand.The current single to radio, “Down Honey,” opens the album and announces its intentions immediately. It began with a ukulele and a morning impulse. “I awoke one morning and immediately picked up my ukulele,” Culp recalls. “I thought the song would be more groove-based; however, as the recording process progressed over a long period of time, the rocking, dark energy seemed to be the truth.” The track is anchored by a signature reverberating harpsichord, a thundering Fender P-Bass, and a mono trumpet synthesizer that Culp describes as carrying “a comical sound, but also an eeriness, if used in a specific way.”“‘WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SKULL BOY?’ is an examination of a decaying character that was once dangerous and powerful,” Culp explains. “The songs examine themes of choice and consequences in a colorful and dreamlike fashion. I wanted each listener to sink their teeth into this project and ruminate on it in its entirety. I hope it challenges them. My desire is that a piece of the music that the listener did not enjoy at first then follows them and randomly becomes their favorite on the album without them even knowing.”The LP's analog warmth comes in part from a thrifted reel-to-reel tape machine, a TEAC A-2300S, that Culp discovered by chance in October 2024. He recorded each finished track to tape and then re-recorded the vintage tape master back into his digital recording software, creating a texture that crackles with age and electricity simultaneously. “By the end of finishing the entire album, I knew I had used all of my equipment to the absolute maximum of my ability,” he says.Lyrically, it was born from a period of heavy personal reckoning. "For months I was trapped inside two specific ideas: the idea of success coming to an end and the naivete that can arise from success,” he says. “This idea of a total dark and aggressive realization is where the lyric 'Don't lie to me today. Just say it's going down, honey' was born.”The reaction has been immediate and visceral for Culp, the 2019 Kennedy Center American Theater Festival National Award recipient for “Distinguished Achievement in a Play.” Most recently, on LA 105.3 FM’s morning show with longtime radio personality Big Jim and Troy The Mailman, Big Jim told Culp on air: “Your music is awesome. Really good musician. Digging it.” On TikTok, influencer Nick from @nicksmusictaste, who has an audience of more than 180,000 followers, heard the music and offered three words: “Chilling. I just got chills.” Green Street Monster Fest, where Culp and the Company performed on the same bill as Grammy-nominated Bowling for Soup, described the experience as entering a world “where eerie beauty and emotional truth collide, a space that feels as cinematic as it does deeply personal.” "WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SKULL BOY?" is the third and most ambitious chapter in a connected gothic narrative Culp has been constructing since 2021. The debut EP "THE LAGOON" followed two hate-filled lovers into a tropical paradise. "EVERYONE'S FAVORITE VAMPIRE" traced the toxic fallout and the arrival of a darker, more sinister figure. The new album closes the current arc with seven tracks that travel from the raucous opener “Down Honey” through the strange funk madness of “Big Genie.”The live vehicle for all of this is Jackson Culp and the Company, a band that has been marauding across Louisiana and the surrounding states since their first performance at the Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts in August 2022. The band has evolved through multiple incarnations since, with the current line up featuring Culp on vocals and guitar, Rex Bolls on bass, and Nate Bolls on drums.“Down Honey” is out now on all streaming platforms. The full EPK, press photos, CDs, and streaming links are available at www.jacksonculpofficial.com

"Down Honey," the album's opening track and current radio single, sets the tone immediately — raucous, unrelenting, and undeniably catchy.

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