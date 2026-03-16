Torn Asunder Explores Family, Loss, and Redemption in a Powerful Coming of Age Story

Torn Asunder by William Shore

William Shore presents an emotional family drama following a young man confronting tragedy, fractured relationships, and the difficult path toward healing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torn Asunder, a compelling new novel by William Shore, explores the emotional aftermath of family conflict, personal loss, and the long journey toward forgiveness. Set against the backdrop of post-World War II America, the story follows a family whose struggles reveal the lasting impact of love, betrayal, and resilience.

The novel begins during the turbulent years of World War II when Tina and Maurice Shaw meet and quickly fall in love. After marrying, Maury joins the Medical Corps in France. When the war ends, the couple returns to the United States and settles in a small town in Pennsylvania with two of Maury’s Army friends. Their attempt to build a stable future begins with a shared business venture, but when the bowling alley they purchase fails, Maury takes a sales position in Philadelphia in hopes of supporting his growing family.

As the years pass, the Shaws welcome four children and briefly experience a period of stability and happiness. However, their lives take a devastating turn when Tina discovers Maury’s infidelity, leading to a bitter divorce that fractures the family. Three of the children remain with their mother, but Tina struggles with alcohol dependence and falls into a period of despair, leaving the siblings to rely on their own strength and resilience.

The story centers on Billy, the eldest son, whose teenage years unfold amid both hardship and moments of youthful adventure. Alongside a group of close friends, Billy experiences the reckless excitement and humor of adolescence, yet the shadow of family conflict remains ever-present. A tragic joyride with his brother Matt changes everything, leaving Billy overwhelmed with guilt and withdrawing from the world around him.

Isolated and burdened by grief, Billy begins to lose hope until an unexpected letter arrives from his estranged father. The invitation sparks a difficult journey toward confrontation, understanding, and the possibility of reconciliation. Faced with unresolved emotions and painful memories, Billy must decide whether forgiveness and healing are possible after years of resentment.

Through its deeply human characters and emotionally layered narrative, Torn Asunder examines how families endure even the most difficult trials. William Shore presents a moving portrait of hardship, redemption, and the strength required to rebuild a life after tragedy.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/06BtkKot

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