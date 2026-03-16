Attorney General Bonta: Tax Day is Approaching — Good News, You May Be Able to File Taxes for Free!

Californians, check out these tips to find safe, free, and low-cost ways to file your taxes

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert urging Californians to learn about free or low-cost tax filing options. As Tax Day approaches, many Californians may seek out assistance with filing their tax returns. Through the CalFile program, eligible California taxpayers can file their 2025 state taxes for free.

“For Californians, Tax Day isn’t just a deadline, it is a reminder of how much hard work goes into every dollar earned and every dollar owed. What many Californians may not realize is that filing doesn’t have to come with additional costs. Too often, people pay for third-party tax preparation services without knowing they may qualify to file their taxes for free,” said Attorney General Bonta. “As Tax Day approaches, I encourage Californians to file early and explore trusted free or low-cost filing options. Before paying to file, take a moment to check if you qualify and keep more of your hard-earned money where it belongs — in your pocket.”

Franchise Tax Board’s (FTB) CalFile is California's free e-filing service for state tax returns. The CalFile program allows eligible taxpayers to file state tax returns quickly, securely, and free of charge. By removing barriers to filing, this program may allow consumers to get tax refunds and claim critical tax benefits like California’s Earned Income Tax Credit and Young Child Tax Credit.

MORE TAX PREPARATION RESOURCES:

Code for America Tax File is a free tax filing service that offers virtual tax filing service that helps qualified individuals and families file their taxes online, maximize refunds, and access essential tax credits.

is a free tax filing service that offers virtual tax filing service that helps qualified individuals and families file their taxes online, maximize refunds, and access essential tax credits. The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free tax help to people who make $64,000 or less annually, persons with disabilities, and people who do not understand English well.

program provides free tax help to people who make $64,000 or less annually, persons with disabilities, and people who do not understand English well. The Tax Counseling for the Elderly program offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those over 60, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues.

program offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those over 60, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues. More Cash in your Pocket: You may qualify for cash back or a reduction of the tax you owe under the Earned Income Tax Credit and the California Earned Income Tax Credit programs.

You may qualify for cash back or a reduction of the tax you owe under the Earned Income Tax Credit and the California Earned Income Tax Credit programs. Need more time to prepare? You can electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension, regardless of your income. You will then have until October 15 to file a return. More information on how to request an extension can be found on the IRS website.

You can electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension, regardless of your income. You will then have until October 15 to file a return. More information on how to request an extension can be found on the IRS website. Find a Reputable Tax Preparer: If you decide to hire a tax preparer, make sure your tax preparer is reputable and qualified to provide tax services. In California, only an attorney, certified public accountant (CPA), IRS-enrolled agent, or registered-tax preparer can prepare tax returns for a fee. You can verify a CPA’s license with the California Board of Accountancy. You can also confirm whether a tax preparer is registered with the IRS.

If you believe you have been the victim of a tax-related scam or other misconduct, you can file a complaint with our office at oag.ca.gov/report or with the IRS.

To learn about how to protect yourself and your loved ones against fraud, visit our website at oag.ca.gov/consumers/general/taxes.