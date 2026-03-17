GlyMed+ Celebrates 35 Years of Innovation and Unwavering Commitment to the Skincare Professional

GlyMed+ 35th Anniversary Celebration

GlyMed+ marks 35 years of clinical mastery, supporting 100k+ professionals with pharmaceutical-grade formulas, advanced education and innovative business tools.

For 35 years, our mission has remained unchanged: to elevate the skincare industry through innovation, education and uncompromising professional support.” — Jon McDaniel, President of GlyMed+

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlyMed+, a global leader in professional-grade skincare, is proud to announce its 35th anniversary. Since 1991, GlyMed+ has remained a steadfast partner to the professional skincare community, bridging the gap between clinical science and botanical integrity to deliver transformative results for every skin type, tone and condition. In the last three and a half decades, the brand has revolutionized aesthetics treatments, improving the skin of millions of people worldwide.Founded by legendary Master Aesthetician Christine Heathman, GlyMed+ emerged from a vision to provide licensed professionals with the tools, education and pharmaceutical-grade formulas necessary to address complex concerns. As a true industry pioneer, GlyMed+ was among the first to introduce alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) into clinical skincare in the United States, a move that fundamentally shifted the trajectory of modern chemical exfoliation and anti-aging protocols.“For 35 years, our mission has remained unchanged: to elevate the skincare industry through innovation, education and uncompromising professional support,” says Jon McDaniel, President of GlyMed+. “Reaching this milestone isn't just about longevity; it’s about the measurable impact we’ve had on tens of thousands of businesses and millions of individuals from diverse backgrounds.”A Legacy of Clinical ExcellenceGlyMed+ has earned international recognition for its masterful formulation philosophy. By combining advanced actives with pure botanicals and technologies—such as epigenetic peptides and micro-encapsulated Retinol—the brand ensures cellular-level correction while maintaining skin barrier health.Beyond its early adoption of AHAs, GlyMed+ has consistently set the pace for the industry. Today, the brand’s influence spans over 130 countries, supported by a network of nearly 100,000 licensed skincare professionals.The brand has also emerged as a leader in the CBD skincare market, offering cutting-edge formulas registered through the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. It is among the few skincare companies certified by Google and META to sell CBD. This dedication to regulatory excellence ensures that GlyMed+ professionals are always equipped with the safest, most compliant, and most effective ingredients available.The Path to Aesthetic Mastery: Education & Business SolutionsRecognizing that products are most effective in the hands of trained experts, GlyMed+ pairs its formulations with advanced education and strategic business solutions designed to help practitioners thrive:GlyMed Advanced Aesthetic Institute (GAAIN): A digital platform offering intensive ingredient knowledge, clinical protocols and business development tools to improve client retention and retail sales. Last year, GlyMed+ issued over 10,000 certifications, empowering a new generation of experts with science-based proficiency.Elite Certifications: From the award-winning 4-Day Empowering Aesthetics Course to specialized virtual certifications in specific skincare modalities, GlyMed+ provides rigorous, science-based training.Business Growth Tools: The pioneering GlyMed+ Retail Store allows professionals to launch branded online stores, increasing their annual revenue by up to 113 percent on average without the burden of traditional inventory costs.Coupled with expert support from a team of licensed master aestheticians, these resources empower professionals to build their careers and provide customized outcomes that clients can trust. GlyMed+ has always been more than a skincare line. It is The Brand of the Skincare Professional™.The Future of Professional AestheticsAs GlyMed+ enters its next chapter, it remains committed to the success of skincare experts as it continues to expand its global footprint. In addition to being a certified product provider in the EU and UK, GlyMed+ has established partnerships with distributors across Europe, Canada, Australia and beyond. For those seeking a partner with 35 years of credibility and clinical results, it is an ideal time to discover the GlyMed+ difference.About GlyMed+GlyMed+, headquartered in Provo, Utah, is a leader in clinical skincare innovation, providing the highest quality products and world-class education and service. Founded by licensed master aesthetician Christine Heathman in 1991, the brand offers a full range of in-clinic and home care solutions for all skin types and conditions. Sold exclusively through licensed professionals, GlyMed+ remains dedicated to the success of skincare professionals worldwide.For more information about GlyMed+ and its 35th-anniversary initiatives, visit glymedplus.com

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