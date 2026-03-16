Windham, NH Launches Community Choice Aggregation for Residents and Small Businesses

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses, organizations, and municipalities.

Windham is one of 12 NH communities served by Freedom Energy, and among four launching CCAs this spring. It is rewarding to help reduce costs and support longer term price stability for communities.” — Bart Fromuth, CEO, Freedom Energy

AUBURN AND WINDHAM , NH, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Windham, NH and Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) announced that effective May 1, 2026 Windham residents and businesses currently receiving electric default supply will be enrolled in the Town’s Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program at $0.10406 per kilowatt hour (kWh) through October 31, 2026. Residents and business owners who do not want to participate in Community Power must opt out of the program through one of several easy methods identified in the notice they will receive in the mail. Freedom Energy and the Town will host a Public Information Session on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., at the Windham Town Hall upstairs meeting room, 3 North Lowell Rd, Windham. Additional details can be found at windhamnh.gov/322/Local-Energy , Freedom Energy's Windham CCA website, and at the Town offices.Current supplier default electricity rates are $0.11303/kWh for Eversource, and $0.13735/kWh for Liberty Utilities, meaning the Windham Default CCA option offers initial savings of $0.00897/kWh (7.9%) and $0.03329/kWh (24.2%), respectively. In addition to the cost savings, the Windham Default CCA option includes 5% more renewables than state RPS (Renewable Portfolio Standards) requirements, with other CCA options including more or less renewable content at varying rates. First Point Power will serve as the electricity supplier.“Windham's Community Choice Aggregation is a significant achievement for the Town,” said Windham Town Administrator Michael Branley. “After years of effort by the Local Energy Committee and strong voter approval at the 2024 Town Meeting, we are pleased to launch our program with lower costs, a renewable component, and local energy control for residents and small businesses.”“We are excited to work with Windham,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO, Freedom Energy. “Windham is one of 12 NH communities served by Freedom Energy, and among four local municipalities launching their CCA programs this spring. It is rewarding to help reduce costs and support longer term price stability for communities.”Notices will be mailed to eligible Windham residents and businesses this month and they will have 30 days to opt out of the new CCA program or select an option other than the Default plan. People who take no action will automatically be switched from Eversource or Liberty Utilities to the Windham Default CCA. Residents who do not opt out can change providers at any time without fees or penalties. Those currently using third-party electricity suppliers or with residential solar arrays will not be enrolled automatically. These customers may join the program anytime, but should review their supplier agreements before opting in.Windham’s CCA program participants will continue to be customers of Eversource or Liberty for the delivery of their electricity, and any issues with metering, billing, or power outages.About Community Choice AggregationCCA enables residents and small businesses to benefit from competitive electricity rates and more energy choices by leveraging the community’s collective purchasing power. By stabilizing costs, increasing price transparency, supporting local economic development, and offering greener energy options, CCA programs empower communities to achieve renewable energy goals and strengthen long-term resilience.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, 2024, and 2025; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play’s Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit www.felpower.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.