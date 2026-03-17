WebRezPro Integrates with Inntopia Marketing Cloud to Boost Guest Loyalty and Revenue via Data-Driven Personalization

WebRezPro Property Management System

Joint solution automates 360-degree guest profiling and targeted omni-channel messaging to drive repeat business for hotels and resorts.

With Inntopia, we are thrilled to offer our clients a seamless integration that makes it easy for hotels and resorts to unlock sophisticated segmentation and marketing automation” — Jon Sanford, President of WebRezPro

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebRezPro cloud property management system for independent lodging operators now integrates with Inntopia Marketing Cloud, a leading CRM and customer data platform (CDP) built for hotels and resorts. The combined solution empowers operators to unify guest data and trigger tailored communications that enhance the guest experience and maximize lifetime value.By aggregating guest data from every system and touchpoint, Inntopia Marketing Cloud creates rich 360-degree profiles to power highly targeted marketing campaigns and provide front-line teams with real-time insights as they engage with guests. Together, Inntopia and WebRezPro enable operators to deliver effortless, personalized experiences throughout the guest journey, driving higher conversion rates and long-term loyalty."WebRezPro has built a strong reputation for delivering a modern, flexible PMS that hotels and resorts rely on every day," said Trevor Crist, Chief Business Officer, Travel & Event Services at Outside Inc., the company behind Inntopia. "By connecting their PMS data with Inntopia Marketing Cloud, we’re giving resorts the ability to unify their guest data across systems and put it to work through more personalized marketing and guest service. It’s a natural fit between two platforms that are committed to helping resorts grow."The integration strengthens revenue strategies by feeding reservation data from WebRezPro into Inntopia’s marketing automation tools to trigger hyper-relevant communications via email, SMS, social media, and more—including AI-driven upsells that enhance the guest experience while growing ancillary profit. By automating these touchpoints, hotels can achieve a high level of engagement without increasing the administrative burden on their staff."Inntopia Marketing Cloud is a proven, best-in-class solution that transforms raw data into actionable revenue opportunities and elevated service," said Jon Sanford, President of WebRezPro. "With Inntopia, we are thrilled to offer our clients a seamless integration that makes it easy for hotels and resorts to unlock sophisticated segmentation and marketing automation that boosts engagement and profitability."WebRezPro clients interested in the Inntopia Marketing Cloud integration can contact their account executive for more information.About Inntopia Marketing CloudInntopia Marketing Cloud is a hospitality CRM + CDP that enables resorts to merge guest data from every source into a single guest database and perfectly engage with guests for upsell, guest service, and marketing outreach/automation. Founded in 2004, the platform is trusted by some of the world’s best resorts and destinations including Snowbird, Big Cedar, Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, The Grand America Hotel, and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Inntopia was acquired by Outside Interactive in 2025 to bring travel booking and marketing functionality to Outside’s audience of more than 100m active users across outdoor leading brands like Outside Magazine, SKI, GaiaGPS, MapMyFitness, Pinkbike, Yoga Journal, and more.Learn more at https://corp.inntopia.com/marketing/ About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com

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