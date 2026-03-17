The Miller Group Reimagines Personalization with Launch of Innovative New Website

TMG logo is part of a brand refresh.

New website part of a complete agency refresh!

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miller Group, a woman-owned branding and marketing agency that specializes in serving middle-market companies, and challenger brands, has launched a new website that redefines what “personalization” means in the digital age ( https://www.millergroup.com Rather than relying on data tracking or third-party cookies, The Miller Group’s new site delivers a personalized experience using only in-browser cues — creating an experience that feels intuitive, fast, and human.“Renee Miller challenged us to build a site that could get inside a marketer’s head,” said copywriter John Bense. “We asked ourselves: how can we make a visitor feel like the site knows them?” That’s where the idea came from: using simple digital interactions in surprising ways to create a personal experience.”The result is a smarter, more respectful approach to engagement — one that remembers a visitor’s previous session or length of time on the site without storing personal data or tracking behavior across the web. It’s personalization without intrusion.“It’s a new way to engage viewers,” said Renee Miller, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Miller Group. “We designed the experience focusing on our target of middle-market CMOs — especially those leading challenger brands. They’re the ones with smaller teams and tighter budgets who need to make every message work harder.This site reflects that mindset: efficient, strategic, and built for results.”With streamlined navigation, crisp visuals, and thought leadership content that reflects the agency’s expertise in branding, sustainability, and consumer psychology, the new site exemplifies The Miller Group’s belief that meaningful connection starts with empathy — not algorithms.To experience the new site, visit https://www.millergroup.com

The Miller Group Sizzle Reel

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