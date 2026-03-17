FED Fitness Launches Light Commercial Series, Bringing Near-Commercial Gym Performance to Home Gyms

SC2 Stair Climber Machine Ultra EM4 Suspension Elliptical Machine Ultra EM3 Front-Drive Elliptical Machine Ultra RE3 Recumbent Exercise Bike Ultra

New product line bridges the gap between commercial gym machines and practical home fitness equipment

MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FED Fitness, Official Partner of The Houston Rockets and a global leader in home fitness solutions with over 12 million family users worldwide, today announced the launch of its new Light Commercial Series, a premium line of home fitness equipment designed to deliver near-commercial performance in a format optimized for home gyms.The new series addresses a long-standing challenge for home fitness enthusiasts: traditional commercial machines are often too large, too expensive, and require professional installation. By redesigning high-demand machines specifically for home environments, FED Fitness now offers equipment that delivers commercial-grade durability and performance while remaining practical for residential use.“More people than ever are building serious home gyms, but they’ve had to choose between bulky commercial machines or lightweight consumer equipment,” said a FED Fitness spokesperson. “Our Light Commercial Series bridges that gap by delivering the stability, durability, and training experience of commercial machines—without the size, cost, and installation barriers.”A New Category for Home FitnessCommercial gym equipment is traditionally built for public gyms, with machines often costing several thousand dollars and requiring dedicated space and professional installation. Stair climbers alone can exceed $7,000 in many commercial settings. FED Fitness developed the Light Commercial Series to meet the needs of a growing segment of serious home gym builders who want professional-level equipment in a home-friendly format. Most machines in the series arrive over 90% pre-assembled and doorway-ready, making them easy to install in typical residential spaces.The launch also marks an important milestone for FED Fitness as the brand expands beyond value-focused fitness equipment into the mid-to-high-end light commercial category, building a complete ecosystem of premium home gym solutions, proving that the commercial gym experience doesn’t have to be compromised in a home environment.Introducing the FED Fitness Light Commercial SeriesLaunch Price: $4,499.99 (10% off)Key features include:• Floating pedal design that simulates a natural climbing stride• 7" step height and 10" depth for flexible workout space• 25 speed levels (20–164 steps per minute)• Dual infrared emergency stop system for enhanced safety• Heavy-duty construction supporting up to 397 lbs• Gym-Standard Stair Design: Maintains commercial-grade stair width, incline, and step motion while sized to fit comfortably in a homeLaunch Price: $3,229.99 (15% off)Key features include:• Natural, knee-friendly stride motion• Trackless suspension design for smooth, stable movement• 32 resistance levels for multiple users• Zero-friction drive system for ultra-quiet workouts• Commercial-grade durability with enhanced stability featuresLaunch Price: $2,974.99 (15% off)Key features include:• Natural motion stride for joint-friendly cardio• 32 resistance levels and 12° incline adjustment• Reinforced one-piece base frame for stability• Smart LED console tracking real-time workout metrics• Doorway-friendly design suitable for home spacesRE3 Recumbent Exercise Bike UltraLaunch Price: $2,889.99 (15% off)Key features include:• Adjustable fit for users of any height from 4’11 to 6’7• 24 level electromagnetic resistance range from rehabilitation to intense training• Commercial-grade durability for long-term use• Stable, quiet performance for home environments• Simple setup and easy operation• Elevating the Home Gym ExperienceWith the launch of the Light Commercial Series, FED Fitness continues its mission to bring high-quality fitness solutions to households around the world. By combining professional-grade engineering with accessible design and pricing, the company aims to empower more families to create complete home gym environments. The Light Commercial Series is available now or for pre-order through the official FED Fitness website.About FED FitnessFED Fitness, Official Partner of The Houston Rockets, is a global home fitness brand serving more than 12 million users worldwide. The company provides a full ecosystem of fitness solutions, including cardio equipment, strength training systems, and recovery products. Its portfolio includes leading product lines such as YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, SPORTSROYALS, and BCAN. FED Fitness is committed to innovating products that bring the joy of fitness to families everywhere and helping users build healthier, more fulfilling lifestyles.

FED Fitness New Arrival: Light Commercial Series

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