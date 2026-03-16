I Was Minding My Own Business Chronicles a Life-Changing Journey of Faith and Spiritual Awakening

I Was Minding My Own Business...: My Spiritual Autobiography by Doctor-Pastor Daisy May

Author Dr. Pastor Daisy May shares a powerful spiritual autobiography about a supernatural encounter with God that transformed her beliefs and purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her moving spiritual memoir, I Was Minding My Own Business, Dr. Pastor Daisy May offers readers a personal account of a life-changing encounter that transformed her understanding of faith, identity, and divine purpose. Honest and reflective, the book traces a journey from skepticism to spiritual conviction through an experience she describes as both extraordinary and undeniable.

Before this pivotal moment, Daisy May considered herself agnostic, uncertain about faith and unconvinced by traditional spiritual beliefs. She was living her life independently and, as the title suggests, simply minding her own business when everything changed. What followed was a supernatural encounter with God so profound that it permanently altered the course of her life.

Described as something that felt as though it had come from a dramatic film, the experience challenged her assumptions and left her unable to return to the worldview she once held. In the aftermath of that encounter, Daisy May began to see her life through a new spiritual lens, one shaped by faith, calling, and a deeper awareness of God's presence.

In I Was Minding My Own Business, she reflects on that transformation with openness and sincerity. The autobiography is not only a record of a spiritual awakening but also an invitation for readers to consider how unexpected moments can challenge long-held beliefs and awaken a greater sense of meaning. Her story speaks to those who have wrestled with doubt, questioned faith, or experienced moments that defy ordinary explanation.

The book will resonate with readers interested in testimony, spiritual growth, and personal transformation. It offers encouragement to those searching for answers and reminds them that profound change can begin when it is least expected.

Dr. Pastor Daisy May writes with clarity, conviction, and heartfelt honesty, sharing a story that reflects both personal vulnerability and spiritual strength. Through this autobiography, she offers a testament to the power of divine encounter and the lasting impact of faith discovered in an unexpected moment.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0cPMBkj4

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