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TSM Roofing LLC Earns 2026 Owens Corning Product Excellence Award for Roofing Excellence in Phoenix and Prescott

Owens Corning Platinum Product Excellence

Owens Corning Platinum Product Excellence

Roof Replacement - Prescott, AZ

Roof Replacement - Prescott, AZ

Roof Installation Phoenix, AZ

Roof Installation Phoenix, AZ

Celebrating a standard of craftsmanship that puts TSM Roofing in the top tier of roofing contractors nationwide

This recognition means a lot to our team because it reflects the standard we hold ourselves to on every roof we install”
— Sheldon Murphy
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSM Roofing LLC, a leading roofing contractor serving homeowners and businesses across Maricopa and Yavapai Counties, has been honored with the 2026 Owens Corning Roofing Product Excellence Award. The recognition was presented during the Owens Corning Platinum Conference and highlights the company’s commitment to installing complete, high performance roofing systems designed to protect homes in Arizona’s demanding climate.

The Product Excellence Award recognizes contractors who demonstrate exceptional expertise in system-based roofing installation. Rather than focusing only on shingles, these contractors educate homeowners on the value of a fully integrated roofing system that includes ventilation, underlayment, and high performance shingles working together to protect the home.

TSM Roofing is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, a distinction held by fewer than one percent of roofing contractors nationwide. This designation reflects strict standards for reliability, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.

"This recognition means a lot to our team because it reflects the standard we hold ourselves to on every roof we install," said Sheldon, Owner of TSM Roofing LLC. "Homeowners trust us to protect their biggest investment. Using the Owens Corning Total Protection Roofing System allows us to build roofs that stand up to Arizona’s intense sun, temperature swings, and monsoon storms."

What the Owens Corning Product Excellence Award Means for Arizona Homeowners

By earning the 2026 Product Excellence Award, TSM Roofing reinforces its reputation as a trusted roofing expert in Arizona. Homeowners who work with an Owens Corning Platinum contractor benefit from several advantages.

Exclusive Warranties
TSM Roofing is authorized to offer the Platinum Protection Roofing System Limited Warranty, which can include lifetime workmanship coverage. This level of protection is only available through Owens Corning Platinum contractors.

Vetted Reliability
Platinum Preferred Contractors must pass a rigorous screening process that includes verification of proper licensing, insurance coverage, financial stability, and a proven history of customer satisfaction.

Advanced Roofing System Knowledge
Contractors recognized for Product Excellence demonstrate expertise in installing complete roofing systems designed to maximize durability, ventilation performance, and long term roof lifespan.

About TSM Roofing LLC

Founded in 2016, TSM Roofing LLC provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout the Phoenix, Prescott, and Flagstaff areas. The company specializes in roof replacements, roof repairs, and solar panel detach and reset services. Locally owned and operated, TSM Roofing has built a reputation for transparency, quality workmanship, and dependable service across Maricopa, Yavapai, and Coconino counties.

For more information about TSM Roofing’s award winning services or to schedule a free estimate, visit www.tsmroofs.com
or call (623) 213-8267 for the Phoenix office or (928) 232-3007 for the Prescott office.

Sheldon Murphy
TSM Roofing
+1 623-213-8267
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TSM Roofing LLC Earns 2026 Owens Corning Product Excellence Award for Roofing Excellence in Phoenix and Prescott

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