VIP Marketing, Craft Creative, and Founder Eric Elliott Earn Top Honors from the American Marketing Association and the ADDY Awards

Founder Eric Elliott named Marketer of the Year, while agency work earns honors for podcasting and creative storytelling.

I thank my team for this award of Marketer of the Year. I may be that, but you all are the team of the year. I am blessed to work alongside you all.” — Eric Elliott

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning legal marketing agency VIP Marketing and its creative production company Craft Creative continue to gain industry recognition after receiving multiple honors during the Charleston marketing community’s recent awards season.

At the annual awards hosted by the American Marketing Association Charleston Chapter, founder Eric Elliott was named Marketer of the Year, one of the organization’s highest recognitions for leadership, creativity, and impact within the marketing profession.

The agency’s award momentum extended beyond individual recognition. VIP Marketing’s award-winning podcast Going Forward received the Best Podcast honor from the AMA Charleston Chapter for the second consecutive year, highlighting the show’s growing influence among entrepreneurs, marketers, and business leaders nationwide.

At the same time, Craft Creative, the premium video production division of VIP Marketing, was honored with an ADDY Award for Best Music Video, presented by the American Advertising Federation. The ADDY Awards are widely recognized as one of the advertising industry’s most competitive creative competitions, celebrating excellence in advertising and marketing across the country.

The awards ceremony took place in Charleston and brought together many of the region’s leading marketing, advertising, and creative professionals.

These honors follow a strong start to the year for the agency. Earlier in January, VIP Marketing and Craft Creative also received recognition at the National Trial Lawyers Summit Golden Gavel Awards, further strengthening the companies’ reputation for delivering creative campaigns and marketing strategies that drive meaningful results for clients.

While accepting the Marketer of the Year award, Elliott used the moment to highlight the people behind the work. “I thank my team for this award of Marketer of the Year. I may be that, but you all are the team of the year. I am blessed to work alongside you all.”

During his acceptance speech, Elliott also acknowledged the support of his wife, who attended the event with him, thanking her for standing beside him since the earliest days of building the company.

For nearly sixteen years, VIP Marketing has focused on helping law firms and brands grow through strategic marketing, branding, and creative storytelling. The agency serves clients nationwide and is known for combining strategy, data, and high-level creative production to build memorable campaigns.

Craft Creative operates as the agency’s premium video production division, producing commercials, brand storytelling, and digital video campaigns for businesses and organizations across the United States.

Together, the companies have worked with brands and organizations responsible for billions in combined revenue, while continuing to elevate the creative standard for legal marketing and brand storytelling.

The recent awards further reinforce the companies’ growing influence across local, regional, and national marketing communities.

About VIP Marketing

VIP Marketing is a national marketing and advertising agency based in Charleston, South Carolina. The firm specializes in marketing for law firms and growth-focused brands, offering services that include strategy, SEO, digital advertising, branding, website design, and creative campaign development.

About Craft Creative

Craft Creative is a premium video production company delivering commercial-grade storytelling and brand video campaigns for companies nationwide. Known for its cinematic production style and strategic approach to visual storytelling, Craft Creative produces advertising, brand films, and digital campaigns for businesses seeking to stand out in competitive markets.

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