Jeff Nadrich Backs Insurance Reform as Eaton Fire Claim Delays Increase Homelessness Risk

Attorney Jeff Nadrich backs California bills targeting insurance claim delays that are prolonging displacement for Eaton Fire survivors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeffrey Nadrich, Founder and Managing Attorney of Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers, supports proposed California insurance reform bills SB-877 and SB-878, which are aimed at addressing the claim delays, underpayments and lack of transparency that are prolonging displacement for Eaton Fire survivors.SB-877 requires that insurers disclose all original loss estimates and subsequent revisions. This would allow policyholders to see how losses were calculated and verify what is presented, according to Nadrich. Many Eaton Fire survivors are not only navigating delayed insurance claims but are also exploring their legal options through ongoing Eaton Fire lawsuits related to the disaster.SB-878 adds automatic penalties for insurers that violate existing payment deadlines. It removes financial incentives to delay and helps move stalled recoveries forward, according to Nadrich.The passage of these bills would help shorten the amount of time that wildfire survivors such as Eaton Fire survivors spend displaced from their homes, according to Nadrich.“Insurance practices are now a major driver of housing instability and potential homelessness across impacted communities,” Nadrich said. “Timely payouts, enforceable deadlines and transparency in loss estimates are essential for protecting fire victims from financial exhaustion and prolonged displacement.”Approximately 70% of insurance complaints cite delays, denials, underpayments, or other claim handling tactics which actively derail recovery, according to a June 2025 Department of Angels survey of 1,983 fire-impacted residents, which found that six in ten displaced residents would have no remaining temporary housing coverage within a year. The survey found that only around one in four fire survivors who suffered loss of property or severe damage had claims fully approved. Most survey respondents who submitted insurance claims for replacing belongings and rebuilding homes did not believe they will be covered.About Jeff NadrichJeff Nadrich is the Founder and Managing Attorney of Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers, a California Wildfire Law Firm representing thousands of Eaton wildfire survivors and their families. The firm supports victims of California wildfires, helping them to recover compensation for property damage, evacuation costs, medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering and more. The firm has resources available to assist California wildfire survivors with 17 offices throughout California, and has been helping Californians since 1990.

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