Premiere Screening of 'Love in Storytown' Comes to Historic Jackson Theatre on April 12

The Jackson Theatre Premieres America's Storytown RomCom, "Love in Storytown"

Movieguide® Praises "Love in Storytown" as Sweet and Wholesome Romance Championing Faith, Family, Community, Military Service and Pro-American Values

The Jackson Theatre is more than a building, it's Jonesborough's living room, where stories like "Love in Storytown" come alive.” — Amber Crumley, Operations Manager at the Historic Jackson Theatre.

JONESBOROUGH, TN, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Love in Storytown” unfolds in Jonesborough, America’s storytelling capital, where a widowed Army major starts over by opening a dream bakery, only to face an unexpected romance with a childhood friend who is the last man she should fall for.“Love in Storytown” is written and produced by Betty Sullivan (Amazon best-seller “The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland,” “Sugar Creek Mysteries” coming to UPtv) and directed by Candice T. Cain (“Deck the Heart,” “Magic in Mount Holly”). The film stars Beverley Mitchell (“7th Heaven,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) and Jason Frederick (“The Dark Knight,” frequent faith-based film and a romantic lead).Mandy’s (Beverley Mitchell) military precision collides with the town’s warm, story-filled rhythms and Zach’s (Jason Frederick) belief in connection, creating an inspiring story of renewal, second chances, and community.Movieguideawarded the film strong positive family content ratings, praising its wholesome, values-driven storytelling and avoidance of objectionable material.The theatrical premiere is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the historic Jackson Theatre in Jonesborough, Tennessee , the very town that inspired the film’s setting. Fans, families, and media are invited to attend this special big-screen event.Distributed by Twin Engines, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Multimedia Group, “Love in Storytown” premieres on TVOD April 7, 2026, with DVD and soundtrack releases expected in early April 2026.The ensemble cast also includes Ryan Buggle (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Mindhunter”) as Mandy’s son Caleb; Eliza Roberts (“National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “The Tasmanian Devil”); William Ragsdale (“Fright Night,” “Herman’s Head”); Mugga (“The First Purge,” “The Chi”); Stephanie Andujar (“Precious,” “Orange Is the New Black”); and Al Sapienza (“The Sopranos,” “Suits”).“Jonesborough is known as America’s storytelling capital, and that spirit is woven throughout this film,” said writer-producer Betty Sullivan. “It’s about second chances, connection, and the idea that sometimes the life you didn’t plan becomes the one you were meant to live.”For interviews with the cast, producers, screening details, tickets, or high-resolution photos and trailer access, contact: SDI Entertainment PR.

Official Trailer RomCom "Love in Storytown" written/produced by Award-Winning Screenwriter Betty Sullivan.

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