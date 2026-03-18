63% of Estate Planning Law Firms Withhold Fees, Creating Transparency Gap

National price ranges for attorney-prepared wills, trusts, and powers of attorney.

Nationwide analysis of 909 law firms reveals major transparency gaps and wide price variation between firms.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly two-thirds (63%) of U.S. estate planning law firms withhold pricing information until after a consultation, according to a nationwide study analyzing pricing data from 909 law firms across all 50 states and Washington, DC.TRANSPARENCY GAP IN ESTATE PLANNINGThe research also found that 457 law firms advertised “transparent” or flat-fee pricing without publishing any prices online; nearly twice as many as the 266 firms that clearly listed their fees.These findings highlight a transparency gap that can make it difficult for consumers to compare estate planning costs before contacting an attorney.The study, conducted by LegalTemplates.net , analyzed pricing data collected from estate planning law firms nationwide. Researchers contacted 2,469 law firms during the study to request pricing information.Despite 94% of firms charging flat fees for estate planning services, the research found that most law firms do not publicly disclose their pricing online. Consumers must contact firms directly to obtain fee estimates. Many law firm websites require visitors to opt in to text or email marketing, or schedule a consultation before providing pricing information, making it difficult to compare costs upfront.Estate planning costs are rarely discussed publicly, even though millions of Americans rely on documents such as wills, powers of attorney, and trusts to protect their families and assets. Without clear pricing information, individuals often have limited ability to compare law firms before scheduling consultations.PRICES OFTEN VARY MORE BETWEEN FIRMS THAN BETWEEN STATESThe study found that attorney estate planning costs can vary more between law firms in the same state than between states. This suggests that where you live may matter less than which law firm you choose.For example:•In Massachusetts, the middle 50% price range for a power of attorney spans $250 to $950.•In California, a last will and testament ranges from $500 to $1,200 among typical firms.•In Colorado, revocable living trusts range from $1,100 to $3,125 within the middle 50% of firms.These findings suggest that comparing multiple law firms may have a greater impact on estate planning costs than location alone.TYPICAL ESTATE PLANNING COSTSThe study estimated median attorney costs nationwide for several common estate planning documents:•Power of attorney: $300•Last will and testament: $625•Revocable living trust: $2,475Revocable living trusts are typically the central document in a trust-based estate plan, often accompanied by supporting documents such as pour-over wills, powers of attorney, and healthcare directives.Across the United States, attorney-prepared estate planning documents generally fall within the following national price ranges (middle 50% range):•Power of attorney: $250–$400•Last will and testament: $450–$1,000•Revocable living trust: $1,600–$3,000The research also found that bundled estate planning services can reduce costs. On average, will-based estate plans cost about $250 less than purchasing documents separately, while trust-based packages reduce costs by roughly $1,000 compared with buying individual documents.ABOUT THE STUDYThe LegalTemplates.net study analyzed pricing data collected from estate planning law firms across all 50 states and Washington, DC. Researchers gathered pricing information through direct outreach and publicly available website data to estimate typical attorney costs for common estate planning documents. The study focused on pricing for individual estate planning documents and bundled estate planning packages where available.The final dataset includes pricing information from 909 law firms nationwide.The complete study, including methodology and state-level cost estimates, is available at:ABOUT LEGALTEMPLATES.NETLegalTemplates.net was founded in 2015 on the belief that reliable legal tools should be accessible to everyone without the barrier of expensive legal fees. By providing attorney-reviewed templates and intuitive step-by-step builders, LegalTemplates has helped over 20 million people create the essential documents needed to protect their families, businesses, and futures.From estate planning to business formation, LegalTemplates.net provides a growing library of resources designed to make complex legal tasks simpler and more transparent.

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