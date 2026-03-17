Lutsen Mountains named a winner in Midwest Living’s 2026 Best of the Midwest Awards

Lutsen Mountains Bridge Run Lutsen Mountains in Lutsen, MN New Charlie's Sunset Studios at Lutsen Mountains

North Shore resort recognized as one of the region’s top travel destinations

LUTSEN, MN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lutsen Mountains has been named a winner in Midwest Living’s 2026 Best of the Midwest Awards, an exclusive program recognizing nearly 150 established and emerging leaders in travel and hospitality across the region.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the editors of Midwest Living as one of the region’s best travel experiences,” said Charles Skinner, owner of Midwest Family Ski Resorts. “Lutsen Mountains has always been about creating unforgettable outdoor experiences for families and skiers of all levels. This recognition reflects the incredible natural beauty of Minnesota’s North Shore and the dedication of our team to continually elevate the guest experience.”

Located along Minnesota’s scenic North Shore of Lake Superior, Lutsen Mountains is the largest full-service ski area in the Midwest and is widely known as the region’s premier mountain ski destination. The resort spans four interconnected mountains with 424 skiable acres, 81 runs, the Midwest’s only gondola and a 1,088-foot vertical rise, with lake-effect snowfall averaging about 120 inches each winter.

The recognition comes as Lutsen continues to enhance its resort experience with a series of new investments across dining, lodging and mountain infrastructure. The highly anticipated Charlie’s Alpine Bistro, which opened this past summer, is now a year-round fixture, bringing back a beloved on-mountain dining destination with an elevated culinary experience. Adjacent to the bistro, Charlie’s Sunset Studios offer modern, alpine-inspired slopeside lodging. On the mountain, guests also experience faster lift loading with the addition of Axess gates on two major lifts, along with improved snow coverage through major snowmaking upgrades.

Season passes for the 2026–27 winter are also now on sale. Midwest Family Ski Resorts recently launched its Legendary Season Pass, offering access to Lutsen Mountains, Granite Peak in Wisconsin and Snowriver in Michigan at the lowest prices of the year. The pass lineup features four tiers designed for families and multi-generational skiers, with expanded pricing for young adults up to age 30, free passes for children ages 0–4 and adults 80 and older, and a new top-tier Platinum Pass that provides unlimited access to all three resorts along with additional perks. With the resort joining the Ikon Pass next season, Platinum Pass holders also have the option to purchase a discounted Ikon Add-On Pass, saving up to $600 and unlocking access to more than 70 mountain destinations worldwide.

For more information about Lutsen Mountains, visit www.lutsen.com.

###

About Lutsen Mountains

Located in Cook County, MN, Lutsen Mountains is the largest, full-service ski resort in the Midwest, offering 81 runs across four distinct peaks with stunning views of Lake Superior’s North Shore. Known for its true ski-in/ski-out accommodations and vibrant live music scene—seven nights a week during winter—Lutsen combines big-mountain terrain with small-town charm. As a cost-effective alternative to Western ski destinations, Lutsen is home to the Midwest’s only gondola and the region’s longest high-speed lifts, giving skiers and snowboarders more time on the slopes and less time in line.

About Midwest Family Ski Resorts

Midwest Family Ski Resorts operates three of the largest ski areas—Granite Peak (WI), Lutsen Mountains (MN), and Snowriver Mountain Resort (MI)—in a 10-state Midwest region. The resorts offer a combined 1,056 skiable acres on 2,700 forested acres with 25 lifts. The resorts’ seven high-speed lifts include the Midwest’s only gondola and serve 85% of all terrain. The ski season spans five months with up to 200” of annual snowfall and snowmaking that blankets 85% of all terrain. For more information, visit midwestfamilyskiresorts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.