SPAIN, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundación Alegría Natural, a Spain-based ecological and humanitarian foundation, has built a food security model that reduces premium-quality food prices by up to 40%. The model is ready to export worldwide. Its founder, Esther Lojo Escalante, widely known as the People's Scholar, says the solution has been developed against significant headwinds, including documented evidence that the foundation's content is being deprioritized across major search engine platforms.Esther Lojo Escalante is a farmer's daughter. She built this foundation from the ground up, spending years developing an international framework for ecological regeneration and human well-being. The model is grounded in independent research, direct-to-consumer food supply structures, and community-backed agricultural practices, all designed to cut costs without cutting quality.“Food prices are a political weapon,” said Esther Lojo Escalante, President of Fundación Alegría Natural. “We have documented proof that information about this solution is being buried. People are struggling to afford food. The systems meant to connect them to answers are working against them.”Spain serves as the proof-of-concept market. Through direct supply chain restructuring and community-backed agricultural practices, the foundation has achieved premium food price reductions of up to 40%, a result that carries real weight as food inflation continues to strain households across Europe and beyond.The model is designed to scale. Esther's vision leaves no country out, from small nations to large economies, the framework is built to be adopted globally.The foundation has recorded evidence showing that its food security content is being systematically deprioritized on major search platforms. Esther first raised this publicly on LinkedIn , where she outlined the pattern of suppression affecting the foundation's reach. The organization views this as a direct threat to public access to one of the most viable food security solutions available today.Nearly three years ago, Esther Lojo Escalante went on record warning of a coming convergence: monetary instability, energy dependence, and food scarcity arriving simultaneously. That prediction, detailed in a live video interview , has since tracked closely with real-world events. Her framework is built on the principle that food, money, and energy are inseparable pressure points in any national economy.As the late statesman Henry Kissinger observed, control over food is control over people. Fundación Alegría Natural exists as a direct, working counter to that reality.Driven by Volunteers. Respected by Communities.Fundación Alegría Natural runs entirely on volunteers. No paid staff. No corporate backing. Esther Lojo Escalante is widely respected for building a foundation that genuinely serves all people, not a privileged few. Her agricultural roots and decade of independent international research give her both the knowledge and the conviction to lead this cause.Schedule an InterviewTo learn the full story and schedule an interview, connect with Esther Lojo Escalante directly on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/estherlojoescalante Follow her fight and stay updated on the foundation's progress.About Fundación Alegría NaturalFundación Alegría Natural is a Spain-based non-profit foundation dedicated to ecological regeneration and human well-being. Founded by Esther Lojo Escalante, the foundation conducts independent research and runs eco-social projects aimed at building healthier, more equitable communities worldwide. Its food security model offers a replicable framework for reducing premium food costs by up to 40%, with a vision that covers every country on the planet.Website:Instagram: @naturalalegriaYouTube: @AlegriaNaturalComunidadPodcast: alegrianatural.buzzsprout.com Telegram: AlegriaNaturalComunidad

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