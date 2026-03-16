Santa Rosa Startup Launches Eco-Friendly Reverse Osmosis Water for Local Offices

RO Living Water founders Steve and Jonah Stiles stand beside their 4-stage reverse osmosis bottleless dispenser, serving offices from Santa Rosa to the East Bay. Founder Steve Stiles demonstrates a bottleless water cooler that eliminates microplastics and the need for heavy 45-pound plastic jugs. Steve Stiles explains the benefits of point-of-use reverse osmosis filtration to a business owner at a Poppy Bank gathering in Novato. Local business owners gather at a Novato event to learn about sustainable water solutions that reduce workplace injury risks and plastic waste.

Living Water replaces plastic jugs with 4-stage reverse osmosis to eliminate microplastics and injury risks for Sonoma, Marin, and Napa County businesses.

"Reverse osmosis is the gold standard for purified water." ” — Steve Stiles, Owner of RO Living Water

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Santa Rosa father and son have launched RO Living Water, a jugless water cooler company using four-stage reverse osmosis filtration to deliver clean drinking water directly at the point of use, eliminating the plastic jugs, microplastic contamination, and recycling myths that most Santa Rosa and other Sonoma County office workers encounter every day. The company serves businesses across Sonoma County, Marin County, and Napa County.Reverse osmosis forces water through a series of filters, including a sediment stage, an activated carbon filter that captures chlorine, volatile organic compounds, and odor, a semi-permeable reverse osmosis membrane, and a post-carbon mineral stage, removing up to 90 percent of total dissolved solids, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, and chemical contaminants before a final mineral addition restores electrolytes and flavor. Each RO Living Water unit functions as a point-of-use water filtration system, connected directly to a building's water line, and includes built-in in-tank sanitization using either UV light or Activated Oxygen technology depending on the model. No jugs. No storage. No manual handling.Steve Stiles, a Santa Rosa resident of 20 years, founded RO Living Water alongside his son Jonah Stiles after watching a close friend build a successful jugless/bottleless water business in Texas. The two now operate as the exclusive authorized dealer for Pure Water Technology, now a subsidiary of Quench, serving Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, and surrounding Sonoma and Marin County communities, canvassing local businesses together, and handling every installation and service call as a team."I love working with him," said Steve Stiles, owner of RO Living Water. "It takes something that is not easy to do and makes it enjoyable. We are knocking on doors together and building something from the ground up."The business carries a personal mission as well. The company's name draws from the biblical passage John 4:10-14, and the family sees RO Living Water as an opportunity to serve the local community through honest work and quality service, a model Steve describes as central to how the company operates.The health case for switching is direct. According to Stiles, research shows water stored in plastic five-gallon jugs may contain up to three times the microplastic concentration of tap water, a result of plastic leaching that increases when jugs are exposed to heat during transport and storage. Businesses that have pursued water testing in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County tap water registers roughly at 150 parts per million in total dissolved solids. Standard carbon filtration systems found in office refrigerators and under-sink units address chlorine for taste but leave microplastics, pharmaceuticals and dissolved chemical contaminants untreated. RO Living Water's reverse osmosis drinking water treatment process addresses all of it, bringing total dissolved solids down to under 10.The risks do not stop at contamination. Five-gallon jugs weigh 42 to 45 pounds and represent the leading injury risk in white-collar workplaces, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which also requires employers to provide cool drinking water to workers. The traditional jugs must be sanitized every six months, a step rarely completed in practice and one linked to documented Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. RO Living Water units however, include built-in in-tank sanitization technology, require no jug storage or manual handling, and eliminate the ongoing plastic waste associated with traditional delivery systems, making them a genuinely eco-friendly and sustainable workplace water solution.The recycling symbol stamped on single-use plastic water bottles has led many consumers to believe they are making an eco-friendly, sustainable choice. According to Stiles, that assumption is largely unfounded. The infrastructure to recycle single-use plastic at scale does not exist, and most bottles end up in landfills or are incinerated despite being placed in recycling bins. California's redemption value program compensates consumers at the point of purchase, but recycling centers have limited ability to actually repurpose the material. The chasing arrows logo is, in practice, a marketing symbol, not a guarantee of recyclability. For Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, and Rohnert Park businesses and employees who believe they are reducing their environmental footprint by choosing bottled water, Stiles says the data points in the opposite direction."Reverse osmosis is the gold standard for purified water," said Steve Stiles. "People assume the water they are drinking is clean. Most of the time, it is not."RO Living Water's bottleless water cooler service delivers cold, hot, ambient, sparkling, or ice water depending on the model, offering Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, and Rohnert Park workplaces a clean, eco-friendly water dispenser alternative to disposable plastic. Monthly contracts start at $55 under a five-year agreement, a fixed rate unlike jug delivery pricing, which fluctuates with petroleum costs, according to Stiles. The service includes all water filtration maintenance, RO system service, and water treatment system maintenance, meaning businesses never manage filter schedules or water dispenser maintenance on their own. Businesses can trial any unit for one week at no charge and without signing a contract.That community presence was on display March 11, when Steve and Jonah Stiles attended a new business gathering hosted by Poppy Bank. The event brought together Poppy Bank employees and area business owners, giving the Stiles an opportunity to introduce RO Living Water and its eco-friendly, bottleless reverse osmosis systems to Novato, Petaluma, and Santa Rosa business owners firsthand. The appearance reflects the company's broader approach to growth: building relationships across Sonoma and Marin County, one business at a time.About RO Living WaterRO Living Water is a locally owned jugless and bottleless water cooler service company founded in Santa Rosa, Calif., by Steve and Jonah Stiles. The company holds exclusive authorized dealer rights for Pure Water Technology, now a subsidiary of Quench, serving Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Novato, San Rafael, and surrounding Sonoma County and Marin County businesses. RO Living Water provides reverse osmosis system installation, water filtration maintenance, RO water system repair, and ongoing water treatment system maintenance for offices, schools, factories, gyms, and commercial workplaces. Businesses searching for a reverse osmosis water system, an eco-friendly water dispenser, or a sustainable alternative to jug water delivery can reach RO Living Water at rolivingwater.com. New clients may trial a unit for one week at no cost and without a contract.

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