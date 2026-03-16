Sovereign Silver Confirms Full Compliance with Health Canada’s Landmark Carbomer Safety Update
Sovereign Silver’s Benzene-Free Formulations Remain Unaffected and Fully Certified
Health Canada has officially removed a broad range of carbomer designations — including Carbomer 934, 934P, 940, 941, 1342, Carbomer Homopolymer Types B and C, Carbomer Copolymer Type B, and a number of specific variants — from its list of permitted NHP ingredients. Products relying on these ingredients face mandatory recalls or reformulation ahead of the August 1, 2026 enforcement deadline.
“By committing to highest-grade, food-grade, benzene-free ingredients that exceed U.S. and Canadian standards — long before it became necessary — Sovereign Naturals set the baseline others are now working to meet.”
— Dan Pearce, CEO, Sovereign Naturals
Why Sovereign Silver Products Are Safe
The root cause of the carbomer ban is the historical use of benzene as a polymerization solvent in manufacturing many conventional carbomer grades. Health Canada now mandates that any remaining compliant carbomer must not exceed a benzene concentration of 0.0002%.
Sovereign Naturals has long used an exclusively food-grade polymer as the thickening agent in Sovereign Silver gel formulations — a grade widely used in the food industry for condiments and in the pharmaceutical industry for infant syrups. This food-grade polymer is manufactured using safe solvents, ensuring it meets or exceeds the new regulatory benzene limits. The specific grade aligns fully with major global pharmacopeial standards including USP/NF, Ph. Eur., IP, ChP, and JPE.
Key Advantages for Consumers and Distribution Partners
Zero Market Disruption: Sovereign Silver’s Natural Product Numbers (NPNs) remain fully valid, with no reformulation required.
Competitive Market Opportunity: With competing products facing mandatory recalls and a 270+ day resubmission process, Sovereign Silver products positioned as a reliable, compliant alternative for consumers and retail partners.
Transparent Safety Guarantee: Sovereign Naturals can unequivocally confirm that Sovereign Silver gels meet the strictest purity standards regarding benzene limits, providing consumers with peace of mind.
Uninterrupted Supply: Production and distribution continue without delay, ensuring consistent product availability for retail partners across Canada.
About Sovereign Naturals
Sovereign Naturals, headquartered at 7504 Pennsylvania Ave, Sarasota, FL 34243, is committed to advancing ingredient integrity, consumer safety, and rigorous regulatory compliance. As the maker of the Sovereign Silver® brand, the company formulates products using carefully selected ingredients that meet and often exceed global pharmacopeial standards.
Beyond formulation, Sovereign Naturals is guided by a deeper principle: that individuals should have access to transparent information and responsibly crafted products that support informed choices about their health. This commitment to clarity, quality, and accountability reflects a broader philosophy of health sovereignty—where education, standards, and personal stewardship work together.
Purity, precision, and disciplined manufacturing remain the foundation of the company’s reputation and the long-term success of its distribution partners worldwide.
Nicole Bourdeau
Sovereign Naturals
+1 888-328-8840
email us here
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