Sovereign Silver Confirms Full Compliance with Health Canada’s Landmark Carbomer Safety Update

The #1 selling silver brand in the U.S. for immune support & topical healing

Sovereign Silver’s Benzene-Free Formulations Remain Unaffected and Fully Certified

By committing to highest-grade, benzene-free ingredients that exceed U.S. and Canadian standards — long before it became necessary — Sovereign Naturals set the baseline others are now working to meet.” — Dan Pearce, CEO, Sovereign Naturals

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sovereign Naturals, maker of the Sovereign Silver brand of natural health products, today announced that its complete line of topical gel products remains fully compliant and unaffected by Health Canada’s sweeping 2026 regulatory update to the Natural Health Products Ingredients Database (NHPID). The update mandates the removal of several high-risk carbomer grades from the Canadian market due to benzene concerns, creating significant disruption across the natural health products industry.Health Canada has officially removed a broad range of carbomer designations — including Carbomer 934, 934P, 940, 941, 1342, Carbomer Homopolymer Types B and C, Carbomer Copolymer Type B, and a number of specific variants — from its list of permitted NHP ingredients. Products relying on these ingredients face mandatory recalls or reformulation ahead of the August 1, 2026 enforcement deadline.“By committing to highest-grade, food-grade, benzene-free ingredients that exceed U.S. and Canadian standards — long before it became necessary — Sovereign Naturals set the baseline others are now working to meet.”— Dan Pearce, CEO, Sovereign NaturalsWhy Sovereign Silver Products Are SafeThe root cause of the carbomer ban is the historical use of benzene as a polymerization solvent in manufacturing many conventional carbomer grades. Health Canada now mandates that any remaining compliant carbomer must not exceed a benzene concentration of 0.0002%.Sovereign Naturals has long used an exclusively food-grade polymer as the thickening agent in Sovereign Silver gel formulations — a grade widely used in the food industry for condiments and in the pharmaceutical industry for infant syrups. This food-grade polymer is manufactured using safe solvents, ensuring it meets or exceeds the new regulatory benzene limits. The specific grade aligns fully with major global pharmacopeial standards including USP/NF, Ph. Eur., IP, ChP, and JPE.Key Advantages for Consumers and Distribution PartnersZero Market Disruption: Sovereign Silver’s Natural Product Numbers (NPNs) remain fully valid, with no reformulation required.Competitive Market Opportunity: With competing products facing mandatory recalls and a 270+ day resubmission process, Sovereign Silver products positioned as a reliable, compliant alternative for consumers and retail partners.Transparent Safety Guarantee: Sovereign Naturals can unequivocally confirm that Sovereign Silver gels meet the strictest purity standards regarding benzene limits, providing consumers with peace of mind.Uninterrupted Supply: Production and distribution continue without delay, ensuring consistent product availability for retail partners across Canada.About Sovereign NaturalsSovereign Naturals, headquartered at 7504 Pennsylvania Ave, Sarasota, FL 34243, is committed to advancing ingredient integrity, consumer safety, and rigorous regulatory compliance. As the maker of the Sovereign Silverbrand, the company formulates products using carefully selected ingredients that meet and often exceed global pharmacopeial standards.Beyond formulation, Sovereign Naturals is guided by a deeper principle: that individuals should have access to transparent information and responsibly crafted products that support informed choices about their health. This commitment to clarity, quality, and accountability reflects a broader philosophy of health sovereignty—where education, standards, and personal stewardship work together.Purity, precision, and disciplined manufacturing remain the foundation of the company’s reputation and the long-term success of its distribution partners worldwide.

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