Triad Roofing Contractor Hatch Homes Attends 2026 Owens Corning Contractor Education Event at UNC Charlotte

Wrapping up a productive day of Contractor Roofing Application Fundamentals training with Owens Corning in Charlotte, North Carolina – January 21, 2026. National trainer Felipe Castro leading a detailed presentation on low-slope synthetic underlayment application and fastening requirements at the Charlotte Owens Corning training. Hands-on demonstration of closed-cut valley installation using RhinoRoof synthetic underlayment and Owens Corning shingles during the OCC Craft training session. Hatch Homes team members at the Owens Corning Contractor Roofing Application Fundamentals training in Charlotte, NC – ready to bring top-tier roofing techniques back to the job site.

Hatch Homes, an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor in Raleigh, Durham, and Winston-Salem, attended UNC Charlotte training on roofing systems and best practices.

Homeowners in Durham, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem, NC, can trust Hatch Homes for expert roof replacement and roofing systems installed to Owens Corning standards for lasting performance and protection.” — Bill Gayler

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Homes, a roofing contractor serving Raleigh, Durham, and Winston-Salem , participated in the 2026 Owens Corning Contractor Education Event at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC). The company joined roofing professionals from across North Carolina for advanced manufacturer-led training and system installation education.The event brought together production, sales, and operations teams for in-depth instruction on roofing system performance, updated warranty standards, ventilation requirements, and evolving shingle technologies engineered for high-wind and storm-prone regions such as the Triad. As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, Hatch Homes maintains direct alignment with manufacturer specifications and installation standards. During the education session in Charlotte, instructors used a constructed roofing model to demonstrate proper sequencing and integration of key roofing components, including underlayment systems, starter shingles, flashing details, ridge ventilation, and complete system assembly.This hands-on training allowed contractors to review best practices and refine installation techniques that directly impact long-term roof durability and warranty eligibility for homeowners throughout Raleigh, Durham, and Winston-Salem.“Continuing education is essential in maintaining installation excellence,” said Yorin Van Wilsum, Project Manager at Hatch Homes. “As a roofing contractor serving the Triad, our responsibility is to ensure every roof replacement meets current Owens Corning standards and is installed according to system-based best practices.”Owens Corning’s contractor education programs reinforce technical precision and product knowledge among Preferred Contractors. With homeowners increasingly prioritizing durability and storm resistance, proper roofing system installation is critical to protecting property value and structural integrity.Hatch Homes, known throughout North Carolina for exterior remodeling expertise, provides professional roof replacement services in Raleigh, Durham, and Winston-Salem alongside siding, window, and decking installations. Participation in manufacturer training events strengthens the company’s multi-division expertise while reinforcing its roofing authority within the Triad.Homeowners searching for an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor in Raleigh, Durham, or Winston-Salem, NC, can learn more about roof replacement services and schedule a consultation by visiting www.hatchyourhome.com. About Hatch HomesHatch Homes is a Triad, NC-based exterior remodeling contractor specializing in James Hardie fiber cement siding, professional roof replacement, window installation, and composite decking systems. With offices at 401 W Geer St, Durham, NC 27701, and 450 Design Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, the company follows manufacturer-approved installation standards and invests in continued technical training to ensure long-term exterior performance for North Carolina homeowners.

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