New Exec. Order and 1 Year After Trump’s Initial DEI Executive Orders, 33 of Top 100 Federal Contractors Still High Risk

1792 Exchange

One Year After Trump DEI Executive Orders and New EO, New Report by 1792 Exchange Shows 33 of Top 100 Federal Contractors Remain High Risk for Ideological Bias

The American people deserve full transparency on whether their tax dollars are still funding corporate programs that prioritize ideology and institutionalize discrimination in the workplace.” — Douglas Napier, 1792 Exchange

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after President Donald J. Trump signed sweeping Executive Orders dismantling Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates across the federal government and on Friday the President signed another Executive Order to eliminate DEI, 1792 Exchange has released newly updated analysis of the top 100 federal contractors doing business with the United States government.This latest comprehensive report from 1792 Exchange evaluates leading federal contractors based on their continued alignment with politicized DEI initiatives, agendas that stand in direct conflict with the merit-based, ideologically neutral standards now reinforced by the Trump Administration. Last week, President Trump signed a new Executive Order specifically addressing DEI discrimination by federal contractors and subcontractors, requiring contract clauses that prohibit racially discriminatory DEI activities, directing compliance guidance from the Office of Management and Budget, and authorizing agencies to cancel, terminate, or suspend contracts for noncompliance.“The American people deserve full transparency on whether their tax dollars are still funding corporate programs that prioritize ideology and institutionalize discrimination in the workplace,” said 1792 Exchange Executive Chairman and CEO Douglas Napier. “With President Trump’s decisive steps, from his initial 2025 orders to this latest Executive Order eliminating DEI practices among federal contractors, this updated report equips procurement officials, lawmakers, and the public with fresh data to ensure contracting decisions uphold neutrality, fairness, and excellence.”1792 Exchange’s findings, which include companies with over $424 billion in federal contract awards and nearly 69 million procurement actions, rank contractors according to a proprietary Corporate Bias Ratings system.Of the top 100 contractors analyzed for FY24, 33 were designated as “High Risk,” 19 as “Medium Risk,” and 46 as “Lower Risk,” based on publicly documented alignment with DEI-driven policies and practices.1792 Exchange initially launched the U.S. Government Contractors Database in 2025, following President Trump’s January 2025 Executive Orders 14151 (“Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing”) and 14173 (“Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity”), alongside the March 2025 directive eliminating DEI requirements from the U.S. Foreign Service. These foundational actions, now bolstered by the March 26, 2026 Executive Order directly targeting DEI in federal contracting, reflect the administration’s unwavering commitment to directing taxpayer dollars toward merit-driven, ideologically neutral partners rather than entities advancing divisive agendas.Legal and governance authorities continue to underscore the escalating risks in this rapidly shifting landscape. In July of 2025, guidance issued by the Department of Justice for recipients of federal funding clarified that federal anti-discrimination laws apply to any programs or initiatives that involve discriminatory practices, including DEI. On February 26, 2026, EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas issued a direct reminder letter to the CEOs, general counsels, and board chairs of Fortune 500 companies cautioning that employment policies, programs, or practices labeled as DEI (or similar euphemisms) may violate Title VII by discriminating on the basis of race or sex.As the Administration advances constitutional principles of equal treatment, merit-based opportunity, and the elimination of ideological mandates across federal operations and contracting, 1792 Exchange’s U.S. Government Contractors Database serves as an indispensable, data-driven tool. By quantifying ideological alignment among the top federal contractors, it empowers agencies, legislators, watchdogs, and the public to scrutinize whether taxpayer funds continue to support entities at odds with these federal priorities — especially as the new Executive Order raises the stakes for compliance.1792 Exchange offers pro bono, confidential meetings to provide support to companies seeking to depoliticize and return to neutral operations.Check out the new website here: https://1792exchange.com/contractors-2024/ ###1792 Exchange – America’s leading provider of actionable data on corporate bias – is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advances free speech, free exercise, and free enterprise by steering companies back to neutral on ideological issues.

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