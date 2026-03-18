Truelist Launches Unlimited Email Validation at a Fixed Monthly Price

truelist logo mark truelist unlimited email validation truelist vs the competition

Email marketers and developers can now validate unlimited emails with no credits or overages — starting at $39/month, with a free plan available.

Email validation shouldn't feel like a guessing game. We built Truelist so teams can clean their lists and improve deliverability without worrying about credits or overage fees.” — Corey Haines, CMO, Truelist

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truelist, an email verification platform, today announced the availability of its unlimited email validation service — a flat-rate subscription model that eliminates the per-credit pricing that has long frustrated email marketers, sales teams, and developers.Unlike virtually every other email validation service on the market, Truelist does not charge per email verified. Competitors typically sell validation credits in bundles, leaving users with surprise overages, unused credits, and unpredictable costs at scale. Truelist replaces that model entirely with a simple monthly subscription that includes unlimited email validations — validate as many emails as your business demands, every month, for one predictable price.Truelist's platform offers three validation strategies — Quick (Syntax + DNS), Standard (+ SMTP check), and Enhanced (+ Catch-all detection) — giving users the flexibility to balance speed and accuracy based on their needs. Its Enhanced Validation uses advanced heuristics and third-party data cross-referencing to deliver up to 2x more accurate results compared to standard validation, cutting through "catch-all" domains that trip up competing tools.Paid plans start at $39 per month, with no limits on the number of emails you can validate. New users can get started for free with 200 validations included — no credit card required.Email validation shouldn't feel like a guessing game or a budget line item that balloons as you grow. Truelist was built so that teams can clean their lists , protect their sender reputation, and improve deliverability without worrying about running out of credits or getting hit with overage fees.Truelist integrates with popular tools including Mailchimp, HubSpot, Zapier, Kit, and Clay, and offers a full developer API for real-time form validation and custom workflows for bulk email validation . The service is designed to get users up and running in under 2 minutes.For more information and to start validating emails for free, visit https://truelist.io

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