National Museum of Nuclear Science & History receives Meta Grant to Expand STEM Access in Valencia County
Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History and Chair of Nuclear Science Week
Museum of Nuclear Science & History wins Meta grant to offer a monthly free admission day, boosting STEM access for Valencia County and Isleta Pueblo residents
Free Admission Monthly on the Fourth Sunday of the Month
The Museum of Nuclear Science & History is proud to announce that it has been awarded a community grant from Meta to enhance equitable access to high-quality science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. Through this generous support, the museum will launch a monthly "Free Admission Day" program specifically for residents, students, and veterans of Valencia County and Isleta Pueblo.
Starting in April 2026 and ending in March 2027, the museum will open its doors free of charge to neighbors in Valencia County on the fourth Sunday of each month, except in October 2026. This initiative aims to remove financial barriers and invite families to explore the wonders of nuclear science, historical artifacts, and hands-on technical exhibits.
“Accessibility is the cornerstone of impactful STEM learning," said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. "When we break down barriers to entry, we open doors to inspiration for the next generation of scientists and engineers. We are deeply grateful to Meta for helping us ensure that world-class educational experiences are available to everyone in our surrounding communities, regardless of their zip code."
The Meta grant program supports projects that address critical community needs by leveraging technology for community benefit and improving local STEAM education. By focusing on Valencia County, the museum seeks to strengthen its ties with regional partners and provide sustainable educational resources to students and veterans.
Program Details and Dates Free admission days will occur on the fourth Sunday of each month (excluding October). Residents must provide proof of residency in Valencia County or Isleta Pueblo at the front desk.
The full schedule of free Sundays is as follows:
2026: April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, August 23, September 27, November 22, December 27
2027: January 24, February 28, March 28
For more information about the museum’s exhibits and educational programs, please visit nuclearmuseum.org.
Bernadette Robin
The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History
+1 505-245-2137
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