Attorney General Jackley Announces South Dakota To Receive $677,920 In Live Nation and Ticketmaster Antitrust Settlement
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 16, 2026
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the state will receive $677,920 as part of the state’s settlement in the Live Nation and Ticketmaster anti-trust suit, and better entertainment ticket pricing with competition.
“Live Nation created an illegal monopoly that raised costs for entertainment in South Dakota shows. This settlement will improve entertainment pricing with competition,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General Bondi for their leadership in this lawsuit.”
South Dakota was one of almost 40 states, plus Washington, D.C., that filed suit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster, which merged in 2010. The settlement requires Live Nation to let rival companies list show tickets on their platforms and caps exclusivity contracts with venues at four years.
Attorney General Jackley said South Dakota is one of several states to have formally settled its portion of the lawsuit.
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.