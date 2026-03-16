MDC invites landowners to pond management workshop April 22 at Scenic Regional Library in Union

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UNION, Mo.—A pond can enhance a property’s natural appeal and bring opportunities for fishing and wildlife watching. Landowners who have questions about building a new pond, or those who manage an existing pond on their property, can find guidance from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)..

MDC invites landowners to attend a free Pond Management workshop in Franklin County Wednesday, April 22, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at the Scenic Regional Library, 251 Union Plaza Drive in Union. The library is located near Highway 47 North and Independence Drive.

This workshop will help landowners make the most of their private lakes or ponds – offering a chance to learn best practices for building and maintenance. . Participants will learn directly from MDC experts in fisheries management.

The workshop is designed to cover a wide variety of topics including site selection, pond construction, fish stocking, fish habitat and management, controlling aquatic vegetation and pond watersheds, maintenance tips, and dealing with nuisance wildlife.

The Pond Management workshop is free, but space is limited. Advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o54.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.