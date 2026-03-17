FutureMoney and Halfmore Launch Generations Plan, Turning Household Work Into Roth IRA Savings for Kids

FutureMoney Halfmore

New platform automates payroll, compliance, and Roth IRA investing — giving kids a head start on building generational wealth

For most families, the barrier to a Custodial Roth IRA was never the concept, it was the complexity. The Generations Plan removes that barrier so any child can start building tax-free wealth.” — Philip Barrar, CEO & Founder, FutureMoney

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FutureMoney, the platform enabling parents to build long-term wealth for their children through tax-advantaged investment accounts, today announced the launch of its new Generations Plan, in partnership with Halfmore, the leader in compliant household payroll for minors.

A recent U.S. Bank survey found that while nearly 80% of parents want to invest for their children’s future, only 37% believe their adult children will be financially independent long-term.

The Generations Plan closes that gap by automating household employment for families. Payments to children for household work are formalized as IRS-compliant earned income and invested directly into Custodial Roth IRAs, while payroll, tax filings, and brokerage integrations are handled automatically.

Halfmore powers the Generations Plan by automating payroll and compliance, generating paystubs, W-2s, and filings, while FutureMoney provides the investment infrastructure and brokerage accounts as an SEC-registered adviser with SIPC protection up to $500,000. Families can register now at https://www.futuremoney.co/halfmore.

By combining Halfmore’s AI-driven payroll and compliance automation with FutureMoney’s tax-advantaged investment platform, the Generations Plan removes the compliance and integration barriers that have long prevented parents from leveraging Roth IRAs for children.

* Compliance Automation: Household payments are treated as wages (per IRS Publication 926), with required documentation generated automatically.

* Investment Integration: SIPC-protected custodial Roth IRAs and brokerage accounts are established seamlessly, with automated investing.

* Affordability at Scale: Delivered as a subscription service, replacing thousands of dollars in payroll/tax services.

“Our AI handles all the legal, payroll, and tax work and makes the process simple enough for any family to use.” said Isaac Lee, CEO of Halfmore. “By powering FutureMoney’s Generations Plan, we’re helping every child in America build retirement savings while learning the value of earning, saving, and investing, creating a generation with financial independence.”

The Generations Plan introduces a new category of saving, transforming household task income into legitimate, reportable wages that qualify for Roth IRA contributions. For the first time, children as young as four can begin building assets designed to grow tax-free for decades.

Even modest contributions illustrate the long-term impact: starting at age four, a $50 monthly investment compounding at 8% annually could grow to more than $1 million in tax-free retirement savings over a lifetime.*

"For most families, the barrier to a Custodial Roth IRA was never the concept, it was the complexity.” said serial Fintech founder and CEO of FutureMoney Philip Barrar. “The Generations Plan changes that forever, connecting everyday household tasks to Halfmore’s compliance engine and FutureMoney’s investment platform so any child can start building tax-free wealth, today that compounds for a lifetime.”

More information about FutureMoney’s Generations Plan, powered by Halfmore, is available at https://www.futuremoney.co/halfmore.

About FutureMoney

FutureMoney is a Boston-based platform helping families invest for the future through Junior Roth IRAs, 529 plans, custodial Roth IRAs and general investment accounts. A Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC, FutureMoney’s mission is to make generational wealth accessible through automated, goal-based investing. For more information, please visit: www.futuremoney.co.

About Halfmore

Halfmore is a Palo Alto-based company that automates household employment, helping parents formalize payments to children for household work into IRS-compliant earned income. Its AI-powered platform handles payroll processing, tax filing, and regulatory compliance, enabling families to build long-term wealth through Custodial Roth IRAs. For more information, please visit: www.halfmore.co.

* Hypothetical example for illustrative purposes only; not a guarantee of future results. Assumes consistent contributions from age 4 through age 68 and does not include fees or early withdrawals.

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