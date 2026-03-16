SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Linda Krop, Chief Counsel for the Environmental Defense Center

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU MCL 50th Logo KAZU Logo Linda Krop, Chief Counsel Environmental Defense Center

Since 1977, the Environmental Defense Center has empowered more than 140 community-based organizations to advance environmental protection.

Our mission is to defend nature and advance environmental justice on California’s Central Coast through advocacy and legal action.” — Linda Krop, Chief Counsel, Environmental Defense Center

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar : Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Linda Krop, Chief Counsel for the Environmental Defense Center. Linda has worked at the Environmental Defense Center (EDC) as a staff attorney since 1989 and as Chief Counsel since 1999.EDC is organized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and provides legal counsel to other nonprofit organizations. The organization is the only public interest environmental law firm between Los Angeles and San Francisco.Since 1977, the EDC has empowered more than 140 community-based organizations to advance environmental protection. The organization’s program areas include climate and energy, land and water, ocean, and environmental justice.Linda’s specialties include fighting offshore oil and gas development, protecting natural resources, and preserving open space lands. Linda’s successes include the unprecedented termination of 40 federal oil and gas leases offshore California, defeat of several specific oil drilling projects, and preservation of important areas for public access and ecological protection, including Hearst Ranch, Ellwood, Carpinteria Bluffs, and Sedgwick Ranch. Linda represented the conservation community on the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council from 1998-2013, and teaches Environmental Law at UC Santa Barbara.Linda Krop’s episode on SideBar: Optimism in Action goes live Tuesday, March 17, 2026 on www.kazu.org/sidebar . For more information about the Environmental Defence Center, go to https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/mission ---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is cohosted by former law deans Mitch Winick and Jackie Gardina, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities,” explained Winick. “Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” said Gardina.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about law dean cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 70 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org

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