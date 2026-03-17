Chris Anton of Synergy Logistics Named a 2026 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know

Synergy Logistics’ Chris Anton named a 2026 “Pro to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for driving supply chain innovation and client success.

This recognition reflects Chris’s leadership and the real impact he’s had helping customers transition to agile, cloud-based supply chain operations.” — Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer at Synergy Logistics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Logistics, creators of the innovative SnapFulfil cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS), is proud to announce that Chris Anton, Chief Revenue Officer, North America, has been named a 2026 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE).This prestigious industry recognition celebrates executives whose accomplishments provide a roadmap for excellence in supply chain management. Anton was recognized for his significant contributions to supply chain innovation, particularly his leadership in driving strategic growth and implementing adaptable, high-impact solutions that have dramatically enhanced operational efficiencies for SnapFulfil’s clients."When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."Anton’s leadership has propelled SnapFulfil into new markets and verticals, successfully guiding clients through complex transitions from legacy systems to agile, cloud-based solutions. Notable recent successes include transformative initiatives like the ProPac fulfillment project, significantly enhancing client performance metrics and operational efficiency."This recognition highlights not only Chris’s exceptional expertise and vision but also the tangible impact he's had on our clients’ success," said Brian Kirst, COO of Synergy Logistics. "We're extremely proud to have leaders like Chris who continuously raise the bar for supply chain innovation and client satisfaction.""I am honored to receive this recognition and incredibly proud of the dedicated team at Synergy," said Chris Anton. "Our collective commitment to innovation and client success continues to drive significant advancements in supply chain management." Click here to view the full list of 2026 Pro to Know award winners More information about other awards from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, click here.About Synergy Logistics and SnapFulfil----------------------------------------------------Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Castle Donington, UK, Synergy Logistics provides cloud-based warehouse management solutions for small and mid-sized businesses as well as complex, multi-site operations. Its portfolio includes SnapFulfil WMS, SnapControl automation orchestration, and SnapData analytics. Learn more at https://www.snapfulfil.com

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