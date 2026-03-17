Juici Patties USA Signs First New Orleans Franchise, U.S. Expansion Milestone

Luke Williams, New Orleans' Location Franchisee

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juici Patties USA has signed its first franchise agreement in New Orleans, Louisiana, marking a major milestone in the brand’s continued U.S. expansion. The company expects to open its first New Orleans location by early 2027, bringing its fresh-baked Jamaican patties and Caribbean menu to one of the country’s most celebrated food cities.

The New Orleans franchise will be led by Luke Williams, a Louisiana-based entrepreneur whose personal story connects Jamaica and the American South. For the brand, New Orleans represents a strategic and cultural fit. The city’s deep appreciation for bold flavors, rich culinary traditions, and diverse food culture mirrors the spirit behind Juici Patties’ Caribbean roots. The company believes its signature patties and menu offerings will resonate strongly with both local residents and the millions of visitors who seek out distinctive food experiences in the city each year.

“Opening a Juici Patties in New Orleans is deeply personal for me,” said Williams. “I was raised in Jamaica but became an adult in Louisiana, and both cultures live in me every day. Juici Patties was a staple of my childhood and remains a comfort food to this day. Bringing that tradition to New Orleans, a city that already shares so much cultural DNA with the Caribbean, feels like a natural and meaningful connection.” Juici Patties added that while this New Orleans location is the first in Louisiana, it is intended to be the first of several in the state and surrounding region over time. For now, the focus is on executing one strong opening and establishing a solid foundation for future growth.

The New Orleans restaurant is currently in the site selection phase, with several potential locations under review. Once a site is finalized, the project will move into permitting and build-out, with the goal of opening doors by early 2027. Throughout this process, Juici Patties USA and its franchise partner are prioritizing a location that reflects the energy and diversity of New Orleans while supporting strong operational performance.

This franchise agreement represents an important step in Juici Patties USA’s broader growth strategy. With Louisiana becoming the 10th state in which the brand has signed a franchise agreement, the company continues to build a national footprint in a disciplined way. Franchise agreements are already in place across Texas, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Florida, reflecting a steady expansion into markets with strong demand for globally inspired fast-casual dining.

Between now and the New Orleans opening, Juici Patties USA plans several major milestones to support its expanding presence. The brand anticipates launching the Juici Patties USA mobile app to improve customer engagement and streamline ordering. It also plans to introduce a new sauce designed to complement its curry chicken patties, adding another layer of flavor to its menu. In parallel, the company is working toward doubling its current U.S. store footprint from 24 locations, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth supported by strong systems and franchisee partnerships.

ABOUT JUICI PATTIES:

Founded in Jamaica in 1979, Juici Patties is the island’s largest quick-service restaurant brand, known for its signature Jamaican patties and authentic Caribbean dishes. Juici Patties USA continues this legacy, bringing the flavors of home to communities across the United States through disciplined systems, cultural pride, and rapid expansion.

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