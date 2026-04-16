Atlas Aerospace Wins Rosie Award, Marking Second Consecutive Year of Recognition for a Plan Managed by TransparentRx

National honor highlights the power of a fiduciary standard of care in eliminating hidden costs and driving actionable savings for self-funded employers.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TransparentRx, America’s premier fiduciary pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), proudly celebrates Atlas Aerospace for earning a Health Rosetta Rosie Award. This marks the second consecutive year a self-funded employer has received this national honor based on the exceptional performance and savings achieved under TransparentRx’s management.

The Rosie Awards recognize high-value, low-cost health plans sponsored by employers and unions. Winners are selected on strict criteria, including a high Plan Grader™ score and the exceptional use of their "Health Rosetta Dividend" which involves reinvesting healthcare savings into tangible benefits for their communities.

Atlas Aerospace's recognition is a testament to the rigorous optimization of its pharmacy benefits. The strategic framework and clinical interventions implemented during TransparentRx’s stewardship were instrumental in curbing wasteful spending. In its first year under TransparentRx's management, Atlas Aerospace slashed its pharmacy benefit costs by an unprecedented 58%. Following that initial drop, the strategy successfully shifted to rigorously managing year-over-year trend and continually deploying innovative solutions to sustain those savings long-term. As noted in the award announcement, this success reflects direct and "meaningful improvements for their employees."

Tyrone Squires, Founder at TransparentRx, emphasized the structural difference driving these results: "A fiduciary standard of care is absolutely critical in today’s pharmacy landscape. By legally and ethically committing to act in the plan's best interests, we ensure our goals align perfectly with those of self-funded employers. This unwavering commitment to transparency eliminates hidden costs, optimizes care, and empowers organizations like Atlas Aerospace to build award-winning health plans."

By rejecting hidden spread pricing and rebate-driven formularies, TransparentRx champions a model where the PBA works exclusively for the sponsor. This empowers self-funded organizations to regain control of their data, lower out-of-pocket costs, and build sustainable, high-performance benefit programs.

About TransparentRx

TransparentRx is a trailblazing pharmacy benefit administration company that pioneered the first fiduciary PBM model. Dedicated to radical transparency, cost containment, and an evidence-based clinical approach, TransparentRx empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of the healthcare sector cost-effectively while delivering exceptional clinical care.

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