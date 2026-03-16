Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones on OAG Legislative Achievements of 2026 General Assembly Session

Highlights historic legislation that ensures critical worker protections, keeps Virginians safe, protects consumers against corporate bad actors, defends women’s access to healthcare, and lowers costs for Virginia families

Richmond, VA - Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement after the Office’s legislative achievements during the Virginia General Assembly session.

“I offer my sincere thanks and congratulations to the Virginia Senate and the Virginia House of Delegates for sending legislation to Governor Spanberger’s desk that advances bold protections for all Virginians and equips the Office of the Attorney General with additional authorities to protect our communities,” said Attorney General Jones. “This session, legislators worked tirelessly towards a shared vision for Virginia that prioritizes health, safety, and affordability – issues that matter most to Virginians. I look forward to enforcing laws that work for our entire Commonwealth, hold industries accountable, and put money back in the pockets of hardworking Virginians.”

The OAG is enormously proud of these critical legislative achievements made during a very impactful 2026 General Assembly session and we are grateful for the patron’s hard work and partnership with OAG to pass these measures. These highlights include:

Worker Protection

Legislators passed comprehensive worker protection legislation by passing HB238 (Lopez). The legislation creates penalties for wage theft, overtime, minimum wage and misclassification violations, and provides broad enforcement authority for the Office of the Attorney General. The General Assembly also passed SB2 (Boysko) /HB1207 (Sewell), establishing a paid family and medical leave program, so that Virginia families don’t have to choose between their health and their paycheck.

Gun Violence Prevention & Public Safety

The General Assembly delivered on their promise to keep Virginians safe by passing important public safety measures. The passage of HB21 (Helmer) / SB27 (Carroll Foy) holds industry members responsible for the manufacture, sale, distribution, use, and marketing of firearms, while creating a pathway for relief for victims of gun violence. This bill also requires serialization and regulating unfinished frames and receivers.

The General Assembly overwhelmingly passed HB308 (Hope) / SB620 (Ebbin/VanValkenburg), a critical public health and safety measure to keep liquid nicotine vapes out of the hands of minors while holding retailers accountable for violations of Virginia’s under-21 tobacco law. The bills create a strong regulatory and enforcement program that will keep illegal vape products off the shelves, and stop the scourge of underage tobacco and vape use.

Consumer Protection

In a huge step forward in protecting consumers, HB1022 (Reaser) /SB493 (Pekarsky), known as the “click to cancel” law, passed unanimously. This measure significantly strengthens consumer protections under the existing automatic renewal or continuous service offers law that is enforceable through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

Further protecting consumers, HB1439 (Shin) / SB823 (Bagby) prevents harm to homeowners before it happens by ensuring solar installation companies and contractors include disclosures about system performance, guarantees, and information about invoicing and payments clearly to consumers using solar energy systems for their homes.

Reproductive Health Care

Recognizing the continued threats to accessing reproductive health care, the General Assembly also passed a historic measure protecting the right to access contraception that fits an individual's needs with HB6 (Price) / SB596 (Carroll Foy).

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