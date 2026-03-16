The National Psoriasis Foundation Hosts Their Largest Fundraiser in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) will host its flagship annual celebration and largest fundraising event, the 2026 Commit to Cure Gala , on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bringing together leaders from across the psoriatic disease community, the Gala raises critical funds to advance NPF’s mission of driving efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those affected.With less than a month until the event, excitement continues to build as supporters from across the country prepare to gather for an inspiring evening celebrating progress, innovation, and the people driving change in psoriatic disease.The National Psoriasis Foundation is proud to recognize four extraordinary leaders whose work has advanced the understanding, treatment, and care of psoriatic disease. The 2026 honorees include:• Kristina Callis Duffin, M.D., MS – Professor and Chair of Dermatology and Interim Dean of the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah. Dr. Duffin is an internationally recognized psoriasis expert who has led more than 60 clinical trials and served as past Vice-Chair of the NPF Medical Board and Past President of GRAPPA.• Clive M. Liu, M.D. – A board-certified dermatologist and adjunct faculty at the University of Washington, Dr. Liu has devoted his career to advancing patient care and research in psoriasis. Through his clinical work at Bellevue Dermatology and academic contributions, he has helped shape innovative approaches to treating inflammatory skin diseases and remains an active leader within the NPF community.• Catherine J. Bakewell, M.D. – A leading rheumatologist with Intermountain Health in Salt Lake City, Dr. Bakewell is recognized for her research in musculoskeletal ultrasound and psoriatic disease. She has served in leadership roles with GRAPPA, SPARTAN, AWIR, and other organizations, and continues to mentor the next generation of rheumatologists while advancing patient-focused research.• Jessica Ann Walsh, M.D., MBA, MSCI – Associate Professor of Rheumatology at the University of Utah and Salt Lake City Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Dr. Walsh directs the Utah Psoriatic Arthritis Program, leads federally funded research, and is a national leader in advancing care and understanding of psoriatic arthritis while advocating for patients through NPF.“Building on the incredible success of last year’s event, we look forward to gathering in Salt Lake City to celebrate the leaders who are moving the field forward,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., President and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation. “The Commit to Cure Gala is a powerful reminder that when our community comes together, we accelerate progress toward better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.”The National Psoriasis Foundation extends special gratitude to this year’s Presenting Sponsor, Johnson & Johnson, and Diamond Sponsors, AbbVie and UCB, whose leadership and generosity help make this evening — and the progress it supports — possible.Funds raised through the Commit to Cure Gala directly support NPF initiatives, including cutting-edge research, patient education, advocacy efforts, and expanded access to quality care for the more than 8 million people in the U.S. living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.To purchase tickets or make a donation in honor of the honorees, please visit:The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

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