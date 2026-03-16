Founders of Crop Disaster Recovery: David & Kimberly Lott

CDR Welcomes New Clients as Hurricane Helene Georgia Block Grant Opens TODAY

The opening of the Block Grant program means relief is within reach, but navigating USDA and FSA requirements can be overwhelming.” — David & Kimberly Lott

LAKE PLACID, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crop Disaster Recovery (CDR), the premier agricultural firm built by farmers for farmers, is excited to announce that with the Georgia Block Grant program opening today, they are actively accepting new clients among those affected by Hurricane Helene. As the new application period begins, CDR stands ready to help every sector of Georgia agriculture, vegetable, fruit, specialty crop, citrus, berries, and beyond, navigate the complexities of USDA Disaster Relief Programs and Farm Service Agency (FSA) processes, so producers can focus on what they do best: farming.

CDR was founded by David and Kim Lott, seventh-generation Florida cattle ranchers, who bring a unique blend of real-world agricultural experience and professional expertise to their clients. As both a Juris Doctor (law degree) and MBA in Accounting holder, the Lotts offer a rare, powerful combination of legal and financial insight, ensuring that paperwork, compliance, and claims strategy are handled with precision and care. Their firsthand understanding of the daily realities and challenges faced by farmers sets CDR apart as a firm led by farmers, dedicated to the well-being and success of the farming community.

• Significant loss of early-season vegetables, including winter greens, leafy crops, and other frost-sensitive varieties.

• Fruit and specialty crop damage, causing major setbacks to strawberries, raspberries, and high-value plantings at crucial growth stages.

• Budding and flowering citrus injuries, where prolonged cold has weakened trees already stressed by storm events.

• Infrastructure & Irrigation strains, with extended protective measures increasing operational costs and labor demands.

Despite best efforts, overhead irrigation, wind machines, and other frost protection systems, the extraordinary duration and severity of the recent cold snap exceeded normal protection windows, leading to widespread plant death, stalled regrowth, and missed market opportunities.

While freeze damage is not a standalone category under the Georgia Block Grant, its financial impact is compounded for farmers already hit by Hurricane Helene. That’s why CDR is urging all eligible Georgia producers to begin documenting losses now: gather freeze data, crop injury assessments, production records, and weather documentation. This thorough approach is essential for maximizing potential relief, ensuring that claims are robust, and securing all available support.

“Today marks a critical opportunity for Georgia’s agricultural community,” said David and Kim Lott, founders of CDR. “The opening of the Block Grant program means relief is within reach, but navigating USDA and FSA requirements can be overwhelming. Our team at CDR is here to take the paperwork off farmers’ plates, so they can tend to their land and herds with peace of mind. As farmers ourselves, we know the challenges firsthand, and our mission is to stand beside our neighbors through every step of recovery.”

CDR is currently welcoming new clients seeking expert assistance with disaster preparation, documentation, and claims strategy. Their dedicated team is prepared to handle every detail, from initial assessment to final submission, making the process seamless and stress-free for Georgia farmers recovering from Hurricane Helene and the recent freeze.

Farmers are encouraged to reach out to CDR today to ensure their applications are complete, accurate, and submitted on time for the new Block Grant. Let CDR handle the paperwork, so you can focus on your farm’s future.

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