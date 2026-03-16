Building opportunity in the heart of Portland through Broadway One

In Portland’s evolving urban core, a new vision is taking shape. The Broadway Corridor project, known as Broadway One, brings together public, nonprofit, and private partners to create affordable homes and integrated services designed to support residents for generations.

The project, partially funded by Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS), represents a shift toward housing that connects people not just to housing, but to education, workforce pathways, and community resources. It is also the first high-rise development within the Broadway Corridor vision and the tallest mass timber high-rise in the region.

“I believe Broadway One represents the importance and unity we ought to have to get big things done – things that make everyday life better and more affordable,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “We are building a future that is just as prosperous as our past, but very different. Oregonians deserve the freedom of getting up in the morning and knowing they have an affordable place to call home in the community they choose. Projects like this one, with integrated services, are part of what makes that possible.”

The Urban League of Portland joined the project as a co-owner and co-developer alongside Home Forward, helping shape a development that reflects the needs of communities historically excluded from Portland’s city center.

For the Urban League, the work is deeply connected to relationships built over decades.

“We talk to people every single day who are searching for affordable housing or trying to stay stable,” said Mike Schmidt, general counsel for the Urban League of Portland. “Projects like this create real pathways to connect people with opportunity.”

Beyond housing, the Urban League of Portland will operate an onsite early learning center and workforce development space, creating a hub where residents can access education, skill-building, and family resources without leaving their neighborhood. This approach reflects a broader shift in housing design, one that recognizes stability comes from rent affordability and access to services that support long-term success.

“Having affordable housing in the city center helps ensure we’re reaching people who may have felt disconnected from opportunities in the past,” Schmidt said. “It’s about making Portland more inclusive and vibrant again.”

General contractor partner Colas Construction (COLAS) shares that Broadway One offers a chance to show how innovation, sustainability, and equity can work together.

The 14-story mass timber high-rise has sustainability embedded throughout the project, from a high-performance building envelope to improve energy efficiency and indoor air quality to solar-ready systems and electric vehicle-ready parking. The development, designed by Holst Architecture, is targeting Earth Advantage Multifamily Platinum certification, reinforcing a commitment to environmental responsibility alongside affordability.

“As the first development within the Broadway Corridor, the project is a thoughtful public-private partnership grounded in a people-first approach,” said COLAS CEO Andrew Colas. “It addresses one of the most urgent needs facing Oregon today: access to safe, stable, and affordable housing, which is foundational to educational attainment, economic mobility, and long-term health outcomes.”

When complete, Broadway One will deliver 230 affordable homes, including permanent supportive housing for families transitioning out of homelessness. The project also prioritizes inclusive design, exceeding Americans with Disabilities Act requirements to expand access for residents with disabilities and ensure long-term livability for a diverse population.

The team is working closely with local groups, workforce partners, and businesses to make sure the project improves the community and boosts the local economy.

As Portland continues to grapple with housing affordability and displacement, Broadway One offers a model for how partnerships can move beyond discussion and toward tangible solutions, prioritizing innovation, cultural connection, and lasting relationships.