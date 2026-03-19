IMRIS and University of Michigan Health Announce First Procedure Performed Using the IMRIS InVision™ Operating Suite

The first procedure in the InVision Operating Suite—a LITT case—marks a major milestone in the medical center’s commitment to advancing patient care

This first procedure reflects the shared vision between IMRIS and leading academic medical centers to push the boundaries of what is possible in image-guided surgery.” — Shalabh Chandra, CEO of IMRIS Imaging, Inc.

CHASKA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMRIS, the global leader in intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI), and University of Michigan Health announce the successful completion of the first surgical procedure performed in the new IMRIS InVision™ Operating Suite.The inaugural procedure marks a significant milestone in the medical center’s ongoing commitment to advancing patient care through cutting-edge surgical technology. The InVision Operating Suite integrates advanced intraoperative imaging directly into the operating room, enabling surgeons to access high-quality imaging without moving the patient and to make real-time, data-driven decisions during complex procedures.The first case performed in the InVision Operating Suite was a Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT) procedure. LITT is a minimally invasive technique commonly used to treat intracranial lesions, including tumors and epileptogenic foci, where precise thermal control and immediate imaging feedback are critical. The InVision Operating Suite enables surgeons to perform LITT procedures with seamless access to high-field intraoperative MRI, allowing for real-time visualization of ablation progress and immediate confirmation of treatment margins without patient transport.“With intraoperative MRI, our neurosurgical teams have access to real-time brain imaging without having to move the patient to a different location, allowing them to be precise and complete in removing disease-causing lesions of the brain. In addition, the MRI allows us to not only visualize the brain structures but also the temperature of those structures. This functionality can be leveraged to apply minimally invasive laser-based therapy in the MROR.” - Aditya S. Pandey, M.D., Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Michigan HealthThe IMRIS InVision Operating Suite is designed to support a wide range of surgical specialties, including neurosurgery, upper cervical spine, and other complex procedures. By seamlessly integrating imaging, surgical space, and digital workflows, the suite helps reduce uncertainty, streamline procedures, and potentially minimize the need for follow-up interventions.“We are proud to collaborate with University of Michigan Health as they bring the IMRIS InVision Operating Suite into clinical use,” said Shalabh Chandra, CEO of IMRIS. “This first procedure reflects the shared vision between IMRIS and leading academic medical centers to push the boundaries of image-guided surgery.”University of Michigan Health joins a growing number of leading healthcare institutions worldwide adopting IMRIS technology to support advanced surgical care, research, and education. The InVision Suite is expected to play a key role in training future surgeons while supporting innovation in complex surgical techniques.About IMRISIMRIS is a global leader in advanced image-guided surgical solutions designed to improve surgical precision and patient outcomes. With installations at leading hospitals and academic medical centers worldwide, IMRIS technology integrates imaging, operating rooms, and digital workflows to support complex procedures across multiple specialties. For more information, visit www.imris.com About Michigan Medicine and University of Michigan HealthAt Michigan Medicine, we advance health to serve Michigan and the world. We pursue excellence every day in our 12 hospitals and hundreds of clinics statewide, as well as educate the next generation of physicians, health professionals and scientists in our U-M Medical School.Michigan Medicine includes U-M Medical School and University of Michigan Health, which includes the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, University Hospital, the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion, Kellogg Eye Center, University of Michigan Health-West, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow and the Rogel Cancer Center. The U-M Medical School is one of the nation's biomedical research powerhouses, with total research awards of more than $800 million. More information is available at www.michiganmedicine.org

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