1A/2A regional basketball impaired driving enforcement operation yields 1 DUI, 46 speeding citations

FREMONT COUNTY, Wyo – A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation from Thursday, Feb. 26, through Saturday, Feb. 28, resulted in 199 traffic stops, one impaired driving arrest, and 49 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but officers, deputies and troopers issued 18 citations for other offenses and made 6 other arrests. During the three-day operation, the task force issued 112 warnings and six seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

In 2026, the Fremont County DUI Task Force arrested four impaired drivers, wrote 171 speeding citations and made 799 traffic stops during three enforcement operations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys and help your friend get home safely.