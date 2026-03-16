WYDOT snowplow struck on Interstate 90 west of Gillette

GILLETTE, WY – A Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow operator was hit from behind while performing plowing operations on Interstate 90 on Sunday, March 15.

The operator based out of Gillette was clearing the westbound right-hand shoulder of I-90 when a mid-size SUV ran into the sander, resulting in an estimated $5000 in damage to the sander.

The plow was clearing the left shoulder, creating a snow cloud. The plow was rigged with the new green flashing light. A witness statement indicated that the SUV passed them in the right travel lane before striking the plow.

The driver of the SUV was cited for following too close for conditions, and for three people not wearing a seatbelt. No injuries were reported.

This is the fifth WYDOT plow to be hit this year, the first in District 4.

A WYDOT snowplow sander was damaged after being struck by a mid-size SUV on Interstate 90 west of Gillette. WYDOT Photo