Regularly scheduled audit of Andrew County officially underway according to Auditor Fitzpatrick
03/16/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
People from around the world once traveled to Savannah,
Missouri to seek medical treatment at the Nichols' Sanatorium, and now Missouri
State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick is prescribing a healthy dose of transparency
for governmental operations in Andrew County. Fitzpatrick announced this week
that his office launched a regularly scheduled performance audit of the county
that began during an entrance meeting with county officials on Monday, March 16.
"While the county's namesake, Andrew Jackson
Davis, never saw Savannah or any part of Andrew County, our auditors will take
a close look at the county's various government offices with the goal of
ensuring they are operating transparently and are accountable to taxpayers,"
said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "We will work to give taxpayers a clearer
picture of how their government is performing and provide county officials with
recommendations to improve areas where we identify deficiencies."
The Missouri State Auditor's Office last conducted a
performance audit of Andrew County in 2018. The audit provided the county
with a "good" rating but also revealed a miscalculation in property
tax collections and brought forward concerns about the county's financial
condition. The report found errors in property tax levy calculations which
resulted in $270,217 in excess collections from 2014-2017. County officials then
developed a four-year plan to correct the error. The report also found the
county's Law Enforcement Fund operated at a deficit and officials took out a
series of loans for new Sheriff's Office vehicles.
Individuals
may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Andrew
County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email
at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
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