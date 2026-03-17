MediaMint Appoints Krishan Bhatia as Board Advisor to Support Next Phase of Company Growth

MediaMint

Krishan brings leadership experience from Amazon and NBCUniversal to advise on strategic growth, partnerships, and the scale of MediaMint’s AI-powered Growth

His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow MediaMint and expand our Agentic Growth Services with a strong focus on execution and accountability.” — Rajeev Butani, CEO of MediaMint

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint , an Agentic Growth Services company, today announced the appointment of Krishan Bhatia as Board Advisor. In this role, he will provide strategic counsel to MediaMint’s leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth, with a particular emphasis on partnerships, enterprise go-to-market, and scaling AI-driven execution with measurable outcomes.Krishan Bhatia brings decades of executive leadership in global media, advertising, and technology, including senior roles at Amazon and NBCUniversal. He currently serves as Chief Business Officer at Taboola , where he leads global sales and partnerships across the company’s product portfolio, including the Realize performance advertising platform, a network of publisher partnerships, CTV performance solutions, and generative AI products. He has built and scaled complex businesses, developed global partnership strategies, and led organizations through significant market and technology transitions. He currently serves as a board member of Integral Ad Science (IAS). His experience will help inform MediaMint’s strategic direction as the company continues to evolve its Growth Services offering.His appointment comes as MediaMint enters its next phase of growth, expanding its Agentic Growth Services across Media Services, Marketing Services, Sales Operations, and Data, AI & Engineering. These capabilities are increasingly delivered leveraging Mia, MediaMint Intelligent Assistants, which embed agentic AI into day to day operational workflows to drive measurable productivity and efficiency improvements.“Krishan has operated at the center of some of the world’s most complex media and advertising businesses,” said Rajeev Butani, CEO of MediaMint. “He brings a deep understanding of how to scale revenue, partnerships, and operations across global platforms while navigating constant change. His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow MediaMint and expand our Agentic Growth Services with a strong focus on execution and accountability.”In his role as Board Advisor, Krishan will support MediaMint’s leadership team on select strategic initiatives, with a focus on commercial scale, partner strategy, and translating enterprise market requirements into operational execution.“MediaMint is building a differentiated model that combines human expertise and agentic AI to help leading publishers, marketers and media platforms scale and optimize media operations,” said Krishan Bhatia. “The company’s focus on execution, accountability, and outcomes reflects what enterprise customers increasingly require. I’m excited to support the MediaMint team as they scale the business and deepen the value they deliver to customers.”Krishan’s appointment is part of MediaMint’s broader effort to build a strong advisory bench as the company enters its next phase of growth and organizational scale, bringing together an expanding set of capabilities under a unified MediaMint brand.About MediaMintMediaMint is a global provider of Agentic Growth Services, empowering leading organizations in media, entertainment, retail, and technology sectors to scale front-office operations across Media, Marketing, Sales, and Data. MediaMint also delivers advanced AI and Data engineering capabilities that drive operational excellence. Through Mia, its proprietary Services-as-a-Software model, MediaMint embeds human and agentic AI assistants to productize services into scalable solutions that deliver measurable, repeatable outcomes. Founded in 2010, MediaMint operates through hubs in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Poland, and India, serving publishers, platforms, brands, and agencies as an operating partner for growth. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com/

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