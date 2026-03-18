ProHealth Connect and SKUx Partner on Item-Level Payments for CPG Promotions and Medicare Advantage OTC

ProHealth Connect (“PHC”) and SKUx today announced a strategic partnership to enable item-level commerce orchestration at the retail checkout.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL AND MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHealth Connect (“PHC”) and SKUx today announced a strategic partnership to enable item-level commerce orchestration at the retail checkout. This collaboration integrates PHC’s healthcare benefits and Over-the-Counter (OTC) program expertise with SKUx’s SKUPay—a platform providing item-level offer precision, tender innovation, and support for emerging payment rails. By streamlining these complex capabilities into a single solution, merchants can now activate multiple funded-value services simultaneously. This allows health plans and brands to deliver value to consumers with greater precision and control at the point of sale (POS), significantly expanding access and usability across a broad retail network.Expanding Reach Through Technical InnovationThrough this partnership, PHC is deploying SKUPay across its network of nearly 11,000 independent merchants to provide item-level accuracy for funded programs including-consumer CPG offers, humanitarian aid, and other eligibility-based programs. "ProHealth Connect is excited to equip our network with these next-generation capabilities," said Andrew Winakor, President of ProHealth Connect. "By simplifying how multiple funded programs—from CPG promotions to OTC benefits— can be delivered through a single connection, we are achieving our vision for the future of item-level commerce at checkout while expanding the role independent retailers play in serving their communities".Simultaneously, PHC will extend its OTC and healthy benefit programs through the SKUx merchant network, increasing access for Medicare Advantage members at local retailers beyond PHC’s current footprint. To date, PHC has served 1.7 million unique customers and processed nearly $875 million in OTC and grocery transactions. By combining their respective merchant footprints, both companies are positioned to deliver stronger outcomes for consumers, merchants, and program sponsors alike.Modernizing the Marketplace"The traditional systems for managing sponsor-funded offers and retail payments are ripe for modernization," noted Bobby Tinsley, CEO and Co-founder of SKUx. "By combining SKUPay precision with ProHealth Connect’s scale, we’re creating a more efficient way for merchants to activate multiple services through the POS. We’re excited to equip independent merchants with frictionless acceptance of targeted promotions while expanding access to supplemental benefits—delivering meaningful value for brands, local retailers, and the communities they serve".This partnership arrives as demand for pre-funded retail programs continues to accelerate. However, legacy promotion models are increasingly constrained by limited reach and basket-level controls. With Medicare Advantage enrollment projected to reach 35.7 million in 2025 and OTC medication sales estimated at $44.3 billion, the need for modern, item-level commerce has never been greater. Today’s announcement bridges these trends, ensuring funded value is applied at the right time and for the right purpose in local markets nationwide.About ProHealth Connect LLCProHealth Connect LLC is a healthcare fintech platform that serves as the connectivity layer between benefit administrators and independent retailers. Through a single platform, retailers can process OTC, grocery, disaster relief, and other approved digital benefits. By unlocking interoperability across programs and administrators, ProHealth democratizes access to billions of dollars in benefit spending while strengthening the role of community retailers in serving local populations. Learn more: prohealthconnect.com About SKUxSKUx provides a purpose-driven network that combines easy mobile wallet delivery with granular transaction controls. Their platform allows brands to replace legacy coupon systems with secure digital payments restricted by category, location, or SKU-level precision to eliminate fraud and provide 360-degree visibility. Through SKUPay, SKUx can execute both SKUx-enabled and third-party managed programs—including benefits and other eligibility-based programs—with item-level precision at checkout. Learn more: skux.io

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