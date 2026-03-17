Hanover Yachts Marks 5th Year at Palm Beach Boat Show 2026

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Hanover Yachts Returns to the Palm Beach International Boat Show 2026 for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Hanover is Proud to be a Partner 5 year in a row with the Palm Beach Boat Show.” — Brian Young

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Beach International Boat Show will once again welcome premium yacht manufacturers and marine enthusiasts from around the world, and Hanover Yachts is proud to announce its fifth consecutive appearance at this prestigious event.The 2026 show, hosted along the beautiful waterfront of West Palm Beach, will feature hundreds of vessels, marine technology exhibits, and thousands of visitors exploring the latest innovations in boating. Hanover Yachts will showcase several of its most popular luxury yacht models, offering attendees an opportunity to experience the brand’s craftsmanship, performance, and modern design firsthand.Visitors attending the event will be able to tour Hanover Yachts’ vessels, meet with company representatives, and learn more about the brand’s growing presence in the luxury yacht market.A Continued Presence at One of the World’s Premier Boat ShowsFor Hanover Yachts, participating in the Palm Beach International Boat Show has become an annual tradition. The company’s return in 2026 marks five consecutive years exhibiting at the show, reinforcing its commitment to engaging directly with yacht owners, industry professionals, and boating enthusiasts.Over the years, the Palm Beach International Boat Show has become one of the most important marine events in North America, attracting buyers, charter professionals, brokers, and boating enthusiasts from around the globe. The event provides a unique platform for manufacturers like Hanover Yachts to present their newest innovations while connecting with both longtime customers and first-time yacht buyers.“Our continued participation reflects how important the Palm Beach show is to our brand,” said a spokesperson for Hanover Yachts. “Each year we have the opportunity to meet passionate boaters, introduce new clients to our yachts, and strengthen relationships within the marine industry.”Showcasing Hanover Yachts’ Signature Design and InnovationMeet the Hanover Yachts Team at the ShowThroughout the event, representatives from Hanover Yachts will be available to answer questions, provide guided tours, and discuss ownership opportunities.Visitors will have the chance to learn more about:Available Hanover yacht modelsCustomization options and configurationsOwnership experience and supportUpcoming innovations from the brandThe Hanover team welcomes both experienced yacht owners and newcomers to the boating lifestyle.About the Palm Beach International Boat ShowThe Palm Beach International Boat Show is one of the top marine events in the United States. Held annually in West Palm Beach, Florida, the show features hundreds of boats ranging from small vessels to superyachts.The event typically attracts tens of thousands of attendees and includes marine accessories, technology exhibits, and waterfront displays that stretch across several docks in downtown West Palm Beach.About Hanover YachtsHanover Yachts is a luxury yacht manufacturer known for creating modern vessels that combine elegant design, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort. Hanover yachts are designed for boaters who appreciate contemporary style, performance on the water, and spacious living environments.With a growing international presence, Hanover Yachts continues to expand its portfolio of models while delivering a premium boating experience for owners around the world.For more information about Hanover Yachts and its lineup of luxury vessels, visit:Guests visiting the Hanover Yachts display will experience:During the 2026 event, Hanover Yachts will display several models that highlight the brand’s commitment to modern styling, advanced engineering, and luxurious onboard living.

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