Tide Craft Boats Announces OEM Partnership with Veratron, Bringing OL43 Digital Displays to Its 10’–16’ Models

New OL43

New OEM partnership brings Veratron’s OL43 digital display to Tide Craft’s 10’–16’ models, offering sleek helm technology and custom branded startup screens.

Our customers expect clean design, reliable performance, and smart technology, and this partnership with Veratron helps us deliver exactly that.” — Amanda Larson, CEO

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats is proud to announce a new OEM partnership with Veratron, bringing the advanced Veratron OL43 digital display to its lineup of premium inflatable boats. Beginning immediately, the OL43 will be available across Tide Craft models ranging from 10.5 to 16 feet, giving customers access to modern digital instrumentation and customizable technology typically found on much larger vessels.The Veratron OL43 display provides a sleek, high-resolution interface that consolidates key engine and vessel data into a single, easy-to-read digital screen. Through this OEM integration, Tide Craft is also able to customize the startup screen with Tide Craft branding, delivering a refined, cohesive helm experience that reflects the company’s focus on thoughtful design and premium details.By partnering with Veratron—an internationally recognized leader in marine instrumentation—Tide Craft continues its commitment to equipping its boats with trusted, name-brand components and the latest advancements in marine technology.“Integrating the OL43 display allows us to bring modern digital instrumentation to even our smallest models,” said Amanda Larson, CEO of Tide Craft Boats. “Our customers expect clean design, reliable performance, and smart technology, and this partnership with Veratron helps us deliver exactly that.”The OL43 digital display will be available on Tide Craft’s models from 10.5’ through 16’, providing customers with a more streamlined helm, improved readability, and a modern interface for monitoring engine and system data.This partnership marks another step forward in Tide Craft’s mission to deliver luxury-level craftsmanship, innovative features, and dependable performance across its entire lineup of inflatable tenders and adventure boats.For more information about Tide Craft Boats and its full lineup of models, visit www.tidecraftboats.com

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