Loyalty Juggernaut Appoints Stijn Hendrikse as Chief Marketing Officer

T2D3 author and B2B SaaS marketing veteran Stijn Hendrikse joins LJI to lead global brand strategy and accelerate growth for the GRAVTY® platform.

Stijn brings the strategic clarity and operational discipline to turn our customer outcomes into the market awareness they deserve” — Shyam Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI) , a global leader in enterprise loyalty-tech innovation, today announced the appointment of Stijn Hendrikse as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hendrikse will lead the development and execution of LJI’s global marketing strategy to elevate brand awareness, sharpen positioning across key industries, and accelerate growth.Hendrikse built Acumatica's marketing engine from zero to multi-million ARR in a company now valued at over $1 billion, has served as a fractional CMO for dozens of B2B SaaS companies, and authored T2D3 : How some software startups scale, where many fail, the go-to-market framework used by SaaS leaders worldwide. He began his career at Microsoft, leading global product marketing for Office.“When I spoke with LJI customers, several themes consistently emerged: configurability that adapts to their business instead of forcing them into a box; a partnership model where the team genuinely co-innovates with clients; and tangible operational outcomes — launching new loyalty campaigns in minutes rather than days, onboarding partners in hours rather than weeks, and enabling risk-free migration from legacy platforms to GRAVTY,” said Stijn Hendrikse, Chief Marketing Officer at Loyalty Juggernaut. “These capabilities enable loyalty programs to continuously evolve and transform alongside the businesses they serve. I’m excited to bring these customer success stories to the broader market.”“Our customers consistently tell us that what sets Loyalty Juggernaut apart is the depth of our partnership and our ability to power complex, high-scale loyalty ecosystems,” said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut. “Across industries, from airlines and hospitality to retail and telecom. GRAVTYenables brands to orchestrate loyalty programs at a massive scale while delivering measurable customer engagement and commercial outcomes. Stijn brings the strategic clarity and operational discipline to turn our customer outcomes into the market awareness they deserve,” said Shyam Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut.About Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI)Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Loyalty Juggernaut is a leading provider of enterprise-grade loyalty technology solutions. With its patented GRAVTYplatform, the company is reshaping the loyalty program landscape through advanced AI, serverless architecture, and cloud-native capabilities. A three-time winner of the Golden Loyalty Award for Best Technology Innovation, Loyalty Juggernaut powers loyalty programs and ecosystems for some of the world's most recognized brands across 16 verticals, including FEMSA, Majid Al Futtaim, WestJet, Global Hotel Alliance, Deutsche Telekom, Emirates, and Viva Aerobus.

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