DiRōNA Announces Exclusive Partnership with Vestis and Canadian Linen

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) announces an exclusive partnership with Vestis, including its Canadian division Canadian Linen, naming them DiRōNA’s exclusive uniform rental partner and workplace supply needs across North America.At DiRōNA, excellence extends beyond the dining room. It lives in the daily operations that support consistency, professionalism, and presentation at every level of service.“Vestis and Canadian Linen understand that what happens behind the scenes directly shapes the guest experience,” said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA. “Their commitment to reliability, service standards, and a strong North American presence makes them a natural partner for DiRōNA-awarded restaurants. We are pleased to welcome Vestis and Canadian Linen as an exclusive DiRōNA partner.”Through this partnership, DiRōNA-awarded restaurants gain access to a trusted national provider known for operational consistency and service excellence. These qualities are essential in maintaining the standards expected of North America’s most distinguished dining establishments.Vestis and Canadian Linen support hospitality operators with professionally managed uniform programs, linen services, and essential workplace supplies. Their solutions allow restaurants to remain focused on what matters most: delivering a polished, intentional experience for every guest while ensuring teams are presented with the same level of care reflected throughout the dining room.“We could not be more excited to partner with DiRōNA and be selected as their exclusive partner for their rental uniform and workplace supply needs. Our national presence and commitment to excellence will add value to DiRōNA members and customers,” said Michael Brake, National Sales, VestisFrom the United States to Canada, Vestis and Canadian Linen deliver localized service supported by national scale, providing dependable solutions tailored to the operational demands of DiRōNA’s awarded restaurants.Founded in 1990, DiRōNA was established to identify and honor exceptional restaurants that provide an extraordinary dining experience. For more information about Vestis and Canadian Linen, visit www.vestis.com or explore DiRōNA’s full list of awarded restaurants at www.dirona.com

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