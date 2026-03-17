Metaview Launches Application Review, the Most Powerful Agent for Inbound Recruiting

New agent expands Metaview's platform to review every inbound applicant in real-time, delivering 92% reduction in screening time while maintaining human control

No one gets into recruiting to be a human spam filter. With Application Review, recruiters can respond at the speed candidates expect without sacrificing quality or burning out their teams.” — Siadhal Magos, Co-founder & CEO of Metaview

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaview, the AI recruiting platform built for winning talent, today announced the launch of Application Review, an AI-powered agent that reviews and sorts every inbound candidate against hiring teams' exact standards.

With inbound applications up 45% year-over-year driven by the AI boom, high-volume recruiting has created a speed crisis. Candidates are applying everywhere, and companies that can't respond quickly are losing talent to faster competitors.

The impact is measurable: according to Metaview's forthcoming AI & Hiring Alignment Report, 67% of companies lose qualified candidates to faster-moving competitors at least monthly. The research reveals that the speed crisis isn't theoretical. It's costing companies their best hires every single month.

"Application Review represents a fundamental shift in how AI should work in recruiting, not as a replacement for human judgment, but as infrastructure that handles operational scale while keeping recruiters focused on what matters: connection and decision-making," said Siadhal Magos, Co-founder & CEO of Metaview. "No one gets into recruiting to be a human spam filter. With Application Review, recruiters can respond at the speed candidates expect without sacrificing quality or burning out their teams."

Application Review solves this by providing continuous review with real-time candidate sorting, all while keeping humans firmly in control of final hiring decisions. Application Review delivers three core capabilities that set it apart from standalone tools:

• Machine-speed ranking with human judgment: Every applicant is scored against a recruiter's Ideal Candidate Profile the moment they apply. When hiring criteria change or feedback is given, the entire candidate pool is re-reviewed in minutes. The AI never auto-rejects, recruiters always make the final call, with every decision syncing directly to their ATS.

• Embedded in existing workflow: Unlike standalone screening products, Application Review is built into the same platform where teams already source, interview, and hire. Accept and reject actions push straight to your ATS with no context-switching or manual data transfer required.

• Intelligence that compounds across the hiring process: Application Review leverages complete recruiting context—years of interview data, intake calls, and hiring decisions—to build sharper Ideal Candidate Profiles from day one. The system continuously learns from every accept, reject, and piece of feedback, ensuring rankings stay aligned with how teams actually hire, not just what the job description says.

Early customers report a 92% reduction in screening time and 10x recruiter capacity, allowing teams to manage higher requisition loads without adding headcount. Application Review reviews 100% of candidates, ensuring no high-potential talent falls through the cracks while pre-screening flags low-fit profiles so recruiters can focus on applicants that match their role requirements.

Metaview’s application review agent is available now for companies using the full platform. Teams can get up and running in minutes with no complex implementation required. Learn more here: metaview.ai/application-review.

About Metaview

Founded in 2018 by Siadhal Magos and Shahriar Tajbakhsh, Metaview is the AI recruiting platform that helps companies hire faster and more effectively. Companies including Deel, Brex, Wise, Replit, and Affirm use Metaview to automate candidate sourcing, capture structured interview notes, and power data-driven hiring decisions to fill roles 30% faster. Backed by leading investors including Google Ventures, Metaview has raised over $50 million in total funding and is dual headquartered in San Francisco and London. For more information, visit www.metaview.ai.

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