North West Provincial Legislature hosts house sitting to debate human rights day and social cluster MECs reply to oral questions, 17 Mar
On Tuesday, 17 March 2026, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono will hold a Legislature House Sitting where Members of all Political Parties represented in the Legislature will debate on Human Rights Day, and Members of the Executive Council from the Social Cluster (Department of Social Development, Department of Health, Department of Education and Department of Community Safety and Transport Management) will respond to Oral Questions sent by Members.
The house sitting will be held in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.
The Royal Bafokeng Nation (RBN) Supreme Council will also be present at the sitting as part of their official two day visit (17–18 March 2026) to the Legislature aimed at strengthening cooperation between democratic governance structures such as the Legislature, North West Provincial Government and Traditional Authorities.
The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature’s Facebook page.
Members of the media interested to attend the Sitting should contact Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448.
Enquiries:
Media Liaison Officer – Communications
Kabo Letlhogela
Cell: 079 879 1448
E-mail: kabol@nwpl.org.za
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