Window Film Depot Named 2025 3M National Dealer of the Year for Architectural Film Solutions

3M Awards 2026

The award recognizes the nation’s top multi-market authorized installation contractor for building window film solutions.

This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership and the dedication of our national team.” — Krissy Mosby, President Window Film Depot

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Window Film Depot has been named the 2026 National Window Film Dealer of the Year by 3M. The award recognizes the top dealer of architectural window film and surface solutions in the United States within the multi-market category.The honor was presented during the annual 3M National Dealer Meeting held in Minneapolis on February 25, 2026. Krissy Mosby, president of Window Film Depot, accepted the award on behalf of the company from Tony Adleta, U.S. architectural markets sales manager at 3M.Presented annually, the national award recognizes the top-performing dealer among more than 400 authorized window film dealers nationwide. The award recognizes performance across multiple markets and reflects excellence in project consultation, marketing leadership, and installation quality in commercial and institutional building environments.“This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership and the dedication of our national team,” said Mosby. “Our company remains committed to delivering thoughtful consultation, professional installation, and the highest level of service to building owners and facility managers across the country. We are proud to represent a trusted brand and grateful to the many team members whose work drives our continued success.”The 2026 recognition marks the fourth time Window Film Depot has received the National Dealer of the Year honor during the company’s more than 30 years in business. Over that time, the organization has also been recognized more than 10 times as Regional Dealer of the Year across various U.S. markets, reflecting consistent performance and leadership within the national dealer network.A significant part of Window Film Depot’s approach is ongoing industry education. Each year, the company participates in more than 30 trade shows, conferences, and professional events across the United States. These engagements allow the team to work directly with facility managers, security professionals, school administrators, architects, and property owners to share information about 3M architectural solutions that can improve the performance and longevity of existing buildings.Window Film Depot congratulates its team members nationwide for their continued commitment to excellence and their role in helping the company maintain its reputation as a top-performing national dealer.About Window Film DepotHeadquartered in Marietta, GA, Window Film Depot (WFD), a subsidiary of FutureVu Brands, is a leading provider of architectural window film and surface solutions. With over 30 years of experience and more than 50,000 completed projects, WFD has earned recognition for excellence from industry leaders such as 3M and Window Film Magazine. As a GSA and TIPS Contract Holder and member of the USGBC, WFD is committed to delivering high-quality products and professional services tailored to meet the unique needs of each project. Discover how WFD can enhance glass for superior performance, aesthetics, safety, and security at www.windowfilmdepot.com

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