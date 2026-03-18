Adoption of HOA Start’s Communications Suite Grows as Boards Modernize Resident Communication

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As more associations adopt digital communication tools, boards reach residents faster, reducing missed messages, and creating a better community experience.

Before HOA Start, we relied on emails, physical posters on our three community billboards, signage, and door-to-door notices. Now, Message Center has made it a lot easier on everyone involved.” — Brian O'Boyle, Victoria Plaza Condominiums

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The spring season places unique demands on HOA boards. Annual meeting notices, dues collection reminders, event registrations, pool opening announcements, and community maintenance updates all converge within a narrow window. Boards that lack reliable, multi-channel communication tools are forced to choose between critical messages or risk important announcements getting lost in the noise.HOA Start, a software platform for self-managed homeowners associations and community management groups, today announced growing adoption of its communications suite as more associations modernize resident communication. Across announcements, alerts, and the newly launched Message Center, HOA Start is helping boards centralize outreach, send updates faster, and gain better visibility into message delivery and engagement—making it easier to keep residents informed and reducing the risk that important messages are missed.Communication Has Become the Cornerstone of HOA ManagementAcross HOA Start's customer base, the data tells a clear story about how central communication has become to effective community management:• Newsfeed is used by 98.8% of HOA Start customers—making it the most universally adopted feature on the platform.• Email Blasts are deployed by 89.4% of customers for targeted, direct outreach to residents.• Digests are used by 78.5% of customers to consolidate community updates into organized, scheduled summaries.Together, these three tools represent a communications stack that has become, for most HOA Start customers, indispensable to day-to-day community operations.Boards Are Putting the Tools to WorkThe impact of these tools is being felt at communities of all sizes. Brian O'Boyle, a board member at Victoria Plaza Condominiums—a 66-unit community that has been with HOA Start for over a year—shared how the platform has transformed their day-to-day communications:“Before HOA Start, we relied on a handful of emails, physical posters on our three community billboards, signage in the elevators, and door-to-door notices for anything urgent. Now, Message Center has made it a lot easier on everyone involved to get a message out for all residents to read.”— Brian O'Boyle, Victoria Plaza CondominiumsO'Boyle's experience reflects a broader trend HOA Start is seeing across its customer base: boards that previously relied on patchwork, manual communication methods are consolidating onto a single, digital platform—and noticing the difference.Message Center: The Next Evolution in HOA CommunicationsWhile adoption of HOA Start's core communication tools has reached near-universal levels, the company is raising the bar further with the recent launch of Message Center—a communications suite built to give boards not just the ability to send messages, but the visibility to know they're working.Message Center gives board members access to:• Delivery analytics, including open rates, click tracking, and failed/bounced message alerts—so boards know exactly which residents received critical updates and which may need follow-up.• Customizable system messages that allow boards to personalize automated communications—dues reminders, invoices, new member onboarding—so every touchpoint reflects the community's voice, not generic system text.• Reusable templates with dynamic fields and scheduled sends, reducing the manual burden of repeat communications and ensuring consistency across the board."For volunteer boards, uncertainty about whether messages have been received is one of the most common sources of stress and follow-up work," said Clayton Thompson, CEO and Founder of HOA Start. "Message Center eliminates that uncertainty. Boards can finally close the loop—not just send the message, but confirm it was seen."As Spring Gears Up, HOAs Face Bigger Communication PressureThe spring season places unique demands on HOA boards. Annual meeting notices, dues collection reminders, event registrations, pool opening announcements, and community maintenance updates all converge in a narrow window of time. Boards that lack reliable, multi-channel communication tools are forced to choose between critical messages—or risk important announcements getting lost in the noise.HOA Start's integrated communication suite—built for Newsfeed updates, targeted Email Blasts, regular Digests, and now the enhanced analytics and customization capabilities of Message Center—gives boards the infrastructure to manage this season's communication demands without the manual overhead that traditionally consumes volunteer time.Learn More: Message Center MasterclassHOA Start is hosting a free webinar for HOA boards ready to take their communications to the next level:Message Center Masterclass: The Communication Upgrade Your HOA Has Been Waiting ForWednesday, March 25th | 1:00 PM EST | Free to AttendIn this session, boards will learn how better communication translates into higher resident engagement and fewer disputes.

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