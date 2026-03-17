CST Academy Celebrates Grand Opening of Pediatric Therapy Clinic Near Park Ridge

Therapists and learners connecting at our Park Ridge clinic. Sensory gym at CST Academy Park Ridge Staff celebrating the opening of the Park Ridge clinic.

New clinic near Park Ridge expands access to multidisciplinary pediatric therapy services for families across Chicago’s Northwest Side and surrounding suburbs.

When therapists from different disciplines collaborate closely, children benefit from a more coordinated approach to care.” — Megan Morien

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CST Academy has opened a new pediatric therapy center at 5505 N. Cumberland Avenue, expanding access to multidisciplinary services for families in Park Ridge, Chicago’s Northwest Side, and surrounding communities.The Park Ridge clinic brings together a range of pediatric therapy services in one location, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) , speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, feeding therapy, autism diagnostic evaluations, and CST Academy’s therapeutic preschool-style program. By offering multiple services in one setting, CST Academy aims to make care more coordinated and accessible for families seeking developmental support for their children.“We are excited to welcome families into this new space and begin serving the Park Ridge community,” said Ashley Rabell, Senior Director of Clinic Development at CST Academy. “Our goal is to provide thoughtful, individualized care while making the process easier for families by offering multiple therapy disciplines in one place.”Megan Morien, Chief Clinical Officer at CST Academy, emphasized the clinical benefits of a collaborative approach to pediatric therapy.“When therapists from different disciplines collaborate closely, children benefit from a more coordinated approach to care,” Morien said. “This model allows our clinical teams to share insights, align therapy goals, and support each child’s development in a meaningful and comprehensive way.”The center includes therapy gyms, treatment rooms, and clinical spaces designed to support collaboration across therapy disciplines and create environments where children can engage, learn, and build new skills.CST Academy recently hosted a grand opening celebration for staff and their families, giving team members an opportunity to tour the new facility and celebrate the milestone together. The center has already begun welcoming children and families.The clinic expands CST Academy’s presence in the Chicago area and reflects growing demand for multidisciplinary pediatric therapy services. By bringing clinicians from multiple specialties together, CST Academy aims to provide coordinated care that supports children across communication, motor, behavioral, and developmental domains.Families interested in learning more about CST Academy’s services or scheduling an evaluation can visit www.cstacademy.com or call (773) 620-7800.

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