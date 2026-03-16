Rebecca Luttrell Briley Revives the World of Gatsby in Boats Against the Current, a Bold Historical Sequel

Boats Against the Current: A Sequel to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby by Rebecca Luttrell Briley

Author Rebecca Luttrell Briley continues the legacy of The Great Gatsby with a story that follows Nick Carraway into a world of murder, intrigue, and conflict.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rebecca Luttrell Briley reimagines the aftermath of one of literature’s most iconic stories with the release of Boats Against the Current: A Sequel to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Set fifteen years after the tragic death of Jay Gatsby, the novel brings readers back into the life of Nick Carraway, who now finds himself drawn into a new mystery that stretches far beyond the familiar shores of Long Island.

In Briley’s continuation of the Gatsby legacy, Nick Carraway is no longer merely an observer of other people’s lives. Instead, he steps into the role of an active participant as he becomes entangled once again with the complicated world of his cousin, Daisy Buchanan. When Daisy’s daughter, Pamela, reaches out for help after the shocking murder of her father, Tom Buchanan, Nick is pulled into an investigation that threatens to expose long-buried secrets.

The situation becomes even more complex when Daisy is accused of the crime. Determined to uncover the truth and protect what remains of his family, Nick travels to Luxembourg, where the political climate of Europe is growing increasingly unstable. As tensions rise across the continent and the shadow of Nazi power begins to spread, Nick must navigate a dangerous environment where wealth, influence, and hidden agendas intersect.

Throughout his journey, Nick moves within the circles of the rich and powerful, encountering historical figures such as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and Charles and Anne Lindbergh. While searching for the truth behind Tom Buchanan’s death, Nick also becomes involved in a deeply personal moral dilemma when he meets Rachel, Pamela’s Jewish professor, whose safety becomes increasingly threatened as Nazi influence grows stronger.

Boats Against the Current blends literary homage with historical suspense, transforming Nick Carraway from a reflective narrator into a determined protagonist navigating murder, political tension, and moral responsibility. Rebecca Luttrell Briley crafts a story that honors the spirit of the original novel while expanding its characters into a world facing profound social and historical change.

Rebecca Luttrell Briley is an author whose work draws inspiration from classic literature while exploring new narratives within historical settings. With Boats Against the Current, she invites readers to revisit familiar characters while discovering a new chapter shaped by mystery, courage, and the changing tides of history.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/061LKjra

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